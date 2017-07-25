12 super smart kitchen ideas

How do you know if your kitchen is super smart? Well, in this homify feature, we visit 12 kitchens that are smart, sleek and elegant enough for any home, regardless of its size. These hints and tips will help you to design a kitchen that is fitting for your needs, whether it be extra storage, brighter illumination or simply just an informal dining area. Let's take a look!
Reach those pots in the corner of the cupboard with brilliant pull out shelves.
A centre island works as extra storage, and informal dining area and even an extension to the workspace in your home.
Include a small wooden table in the kitchen and enjoy home cooked meals with a rustic element.
Remember to create a space for your appliances such as the microwave and oven when planning your kitchen, this will keep your counters tidy and uncluttered.
Go for bright and brilliant lighting, especially in a small kitchen. This will instantly upgrade a space from rustic to elegant and sophisticated.
Include wall storage in the kitchen and keep your daily crockery at hand.
A minimalist kitchen deserves minimalist storage, something that these drawers take care of completely.
A dishwasher may seem like an unnecessary appliance to some, but once you get used to the convenience, you'll never consider washing them by hand again.
A kitchen unit like this is great if you want easy access to ever item, utensil and accessory if space is limited.
Keep track of the grocery list, doctors' appointments and school meetings with a chalkboard wall. It adds a quirky flavour to the kitchen too, and there's nothing wrong with that.
Hang your pots, pans and bulky utensils against the wall and you'll save drawer space. Here are 18 stylish kitchen shelf ideas to inspire your upgrade.