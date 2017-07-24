9 pictures of South African bathrooms

The South African bathroom is often a blend of natural elements, vibrant colours and a chic design that blends rustic details with modern features. These 9 bathroom ideas are simple, yet eye-catching enough for a contemporary home. If you aren't quite sure where to begin with decor and design, then this homify feature will definitely inspire and amaze your stylish home upgrade. Let's take a look!
The pastel colour scheme, old fashioned furniture and rustic elements of this bathroom makes it the perfect shabby chic design. Incorporate a fancy mosaic tile to only one wall of your bathroom and create an awesome focal wall design.
It's amazing how natural light and warm sunshine can affect your home decor, this bathroom is extraordinary in every way, from its gorgeous landscape to the materials decorating the space.
A window with view of the trees may be the ideal choice if you're a nature lover in a high rise apartment.
How about a minimalist design with all-white cupboards and a large mirror to maximise the layout of the bathroom?
Textured walls, neutral features and a touch of greenery are simply sensational, especially in a sophisticated home.
Brilliant illumination, sleek mosaic tiles and an all-white design with excellent storage may just be a fitting choice for your small bathroom decor.
There's nothing quite like quirky and eclectic decor to go with your charming and unique character. Remember that a stylish home doesn't mean a boring home.
A double sink, with corresponding mirrors are excellent for an elegant, spacious and sophisticated bathroom. Go for a colour scheme that blends light and dark hues perfectly for a pleasant interior.
A bathroom design with light neutral tones, transparent surfaces and classic fixtures makes for a trendy yet tasteful design that won't date any time soon. Here are 7 ways to give your bathroom a hotel look