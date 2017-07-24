Your browser is out-of-date.

9 pictures of South African bathrooms

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
TREE HOUSE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Industrial style bathroom
The South African bathroom is often a blend of natural elements, vibrant colours and a chic design that blends rustic details with modern features. These 9 bathroom ideas are simple, yet eye-catching enough for a contemporary home. If you aren't quite sure where to begin with decor and design, then this homify feature will definitely inspire and amaze your stylish home upgrade. Let's take a look!

1. Shabby chic

Open plan Turquoise Modern bathroom wallpaper,open plan,beach house,pebble stones
The pastel colour scheme, old fashioned furniture and rustic elements of this bathroom makes it the perfect shabby chic design. Incorporate a fancy mosaic tile to only one wall of your bathroom and create an awesome focal wall design.

2. Natural

TREE HOUSE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Industrial style bathroom
It's amazing how natural light and warm sunshine can affect your home decor, this bathroom is extraordinary in every way, from its gorgeous landscape to the materials decorating the space.

3. Treetop views

House St Andrews, Principia Design Principia Design Modern bathroom
A window with view of the trees may be the ideal choice if you're a nature lover in a high rise apartment.

4. Minimalist

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
How about a minimalist design with all-white cupboards and a large mirror to maximise the layout of the bathroom?

5. Textured

Beach Front House, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,modern shower design,,'
Textured walls, neutral features and a touch of greenery are simply sensational, especially in a sophisticated home.

6. Elegant

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
Brilliant illumination, sleek mosaic tiles and an all-white design with excellent storage may just be a fitting choice for your small bathroom decor.

7. Eclectic

House Pautz homify Modern bathroom Concrete Grey basin,modern bathtub,bathroom mirror,bathroom floor,bathroom sink,bathroom lighting
There's nothing quite like quirky and eclectic decor to go with your charming and unique character. Remember that a stylish home doesn't mean a boring home.

8. Spacious

Main en-suite Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern bathroom
A double sink, with corresponding mirrors are excellent for an elegant, spacious and sophisticated bathroom. Go for a colour scheme that blends light and dark hues perfectly for a pleasant interior.

9. Trendy and tasteful

en suite bathroom Till Manecke:Architect Eclectic style bathroom
A bathroom design with light neutral tones, transparent surfaces and classic fixtures makes for a trendy yet tasteful design that won't date any time soon. Here are 7 ways to give your bathroom a hotel look

11 kitchen storage ideas we love now
Which South African bathroom do you prefer?

