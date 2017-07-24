7 smart places to place the TV

As modern homeowners get hooked on data, news and access to the internet, the old rules of TV placement no longer apply. In this homify feature, we visit 7 smart TV spots for inspirational ideas and tips to help you decide where the best spot for your TV may be, whether it's in the living room, kitchen or bedroom. Let's be inspired by these simple yet stylish TV location tips.
Divide your interior with all-white shelving and you'll have extra storage for everything from that book collection to a sleek and simple TV and entertainment area.
For an industrial design and layout, think about where to fit your TV. Fix it to the wall and create a seamless design along with some gorgeous artistic elements.
Do you like to relax in your bedroom when you come home from work? Well, then create space for the TV inside your cupboard to enjoy your favourite movie or TV show from the comfort of your bed.
Go futuristic with this rotating TV unit. It's sleek and sophisticated, allowing you to hide your appliance in the bedroom throughout the day.
So you're stuck with deciding on the ideal placement of your TV in the living room with a contemporary fireplace. Opt to mount your TV to the wall above the fireplace and it will definitely be out of the way.
Unused attic in a home that needs a quiet entertainment zone? Well, consider including some cosy furniture, pleasant decor and eye-catching colours. Sleek, chic design with brilliant sunshine, how's that for a modern home?
The TV at the foot of the bed is an awesome spot for a TV and with this retractable design, it's great for a modern minimalist house. Here are 7 ideas for living rooms with dividers