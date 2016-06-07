The Small Urban Oasis House

Designed by the professionals at Casa inHAUS, Spanish architects based in Valencia, this home combines elements of simplicity, functionality and comfort with modern architecture, clean lines and minimalist chic style.

Called the Chipiona House, the architects have explained that they have gone for the most practical and functional design for this house. Only 75 square metres, it contains a kitchen, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Every inch has been utilised!

This is the perfect example of a house where sustainability and style collide. Without creating a huge carbon footprint or living lavishly in an elaborate home, the homeowners can still live beautifully and trendily.

This little cube is minimalist and magnificent. Follow us as we explore it inside out!