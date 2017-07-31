Your browser is out-of-date.

17 pictures of a Cape Town home

We thought we'd treat you to something a little bit different today, which is why we're going to introduce you to an incredible South African home and then simply stun you with 17 pictures of it! Gorgeous bedrooms, fresh bathrooms and stunning views of the surroundings are all enjoyed by this incredible home and we think you'll adore the use of a neutral colour palette, interrupted with a few piquant accent hues for good effect. The interior designer that crafted this spectacular property had a wonderful handle on how to use understated decor alongside cosy motifs, to create a really homey vibe, while never undermining the ultimate luxury at play, but don't just take our word for it; come and see for yourself!

Sociable spaces.

The terrace.

Bedrooms.

Bathrooms.

Are you in the mood for some extra apartment inspiration? Then take a look at this Ideabook: The Breathtaking City Apartment.

Did you love the vibe of this apartment?

