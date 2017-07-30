12 beautiful South African kitchens with wooden cabinets

South African kitchen planners are really taking things up a notch, in terms of the styles of wooden cabinets they are selecting for clients' homes. Gone are the days when simple natural wood was the only option, in order to create a rustic or pared back aesthetic, as now, anything goes. Wood can be used to offer an industrial, contemporary or even minimalist look, but if you're still not totally convinced that it could be the perfect material for your kitchen, come with us now as we prove it beyond any doubt!