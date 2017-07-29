Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 South African bedrooms you'll want to copy

press profile homify press profile homify
Steel portal framed House, Edge Design Studio Architects Edge Design Studio Architects Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

bedroom is an exceptionally personal space and you want it to not only be a reflection of your own style, but also a relaxing and restorative haven and we've found 11 incredible examples of this balancing act at work! The interior designers that crafted these stunning, different and individual bedrooms had a wonderful grasp on how important the functionality of the space was, alongside breathtaking aesthetics and we think you're going to be inspired to carry out a boudoir revamp of your own, once you see how lovely they all are. Each one of these bedrooms can be found right here, in South Africa, so why not come and take a look and see if you want to emulate any of them?

1. The fabulous combination of warm wood and striking black structural elements here is a masterclass in bold bedroom design. We wouldn't say no to a woodburner in our bedroom either!

Steel Framed Home - bedroom Edge Design Studio Architects Modern style bedroom
Edge Design Studio Architects

Steel Framed Home —bedroom

Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects

2. Using a number of quilted furniture pieces together has created an outrageously luxurious finish in this bedroom! The unfussy window dressings exploit the view too.

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

3. Think concrete is too cold for a bedroom? Think again! Balanced with natural wood flooring and luxurious textiles, it is an absolute triumph!

Main Bedrrom homify Modern style bedroom Wood Grey Bedroom view,bedroom,wood flooring,warm colours,glass facade,sliding door
homify

Main Bedrrom

homify
homify
homify

4. The monochrome and natural wood scheme here is to die for! Understated and classic, yet at the same time eye-catching and admirable, we love the finished look!

Le Recolte Retirement Village, Modo Modo Modern style bedroom
Modo

Le Recolte Retirement Village

Modo
Modo
Modo

5. We don't need any extra convincing that an open-plan bedroom and en suite arrangement is the way to go! Just look at how unfussy yet elegant this room is!

Clifton Apartment, Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Minimalist bedroom
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Clifton Apartment

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

6. Simple decor has been beautifully embellished in this bedroom, thanks to a few heritage touches! A vintage light fixture and ornate wood have changed the feel exponentially!

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern style bedroom
Karel Keuler Architects

Modern Farmhouse—Silverlakes Nature Reserve

Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. There's no denying the full-on glamour credentials of this bedroom! A staggering headboard dominates the space, but in the best way possible and the matching chaise is incredible.

Main bedroom Tru Interiors Classic style bedroom
Tru Interiors

Main bedroom

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

8. With a practical little desk set-up included here, this is every inch the perfect marriage of function and beauty! Muted tones everywhere work so well to keep the relaxing vibe going.

Camps Bay House 1, GSQUARED architects GSQUARED architects Minimalist bedroom Limestone White
GSQUARED architects

Camps Bay House 1

GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects
GSQUARED architects

9. Have you ever seen a bedroom so completely defined by a stunning ceiling? White and wood always looks great, but this is a whole new level! The industrial lamps finish it perfectly.

Kleinbos, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Rustic style bedroom White
Full Circle Design

Kleinbos

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

10. Balancing neutral grey walls and defined geometric shapes with soft and feminine florals has effortlessly created such a pleasing bedroom! It just screams of relaxation, don't you think?

House Verster - Johannesburg , Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio Modern style bedroom
Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio

House Verster—Johannesburg

Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio
Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio
Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio

11. Far from looking cold or boring, we think this all-white bedroom is just beautifully fresh and so geared towards a great night's sleep!

Bedroom two Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Colonial style bedroom Beige Bedroom,Shutters,Guesthouse
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Bedroom two

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 bedroom wall decoration ideas.

Stone and steel in perfect harmony
Did you spot any must-have bedroom ideas here?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks