Stone and steel in perfect harmony

Stone & Steel House, Facet Architecture
Stone & Steel House, Facet Architecture Facet Architecture Modern houses
On paper, a home made from stone and steel could sound as though it would be a little cold and unwelcoming, but in reality, in the case of today's project, it is a combination that opens up a whole new world of luxury and comfort. The ambitious architects in charge of this design knew exactly how to balance rustic and industrial motifs in such a way as to create a natural and soft aesthetic that looks nothing short of contemporary and elegant, but also SO comfortable! Let's take a look around and see if you are as enamoured with this home as we are!

The ultimate entertaining hub.

Northern Perspective Facet Architecture Modern houses
We had to start with the rear view of this home as it sets the tone for the entire property so perfectly! A seemingly endless terrace, plunge pool and amazing upper level balcony make it difficult to focus on just one element, but they are all so beautiful, why choose just one to stare at? The lighting is working wonders to highlight each individual element, while also creating a suitably welcoming ambience as well.

From the front.

Eastern Perspective Facet Architecture Modern houses
If you thought that all the fancy touches had been saved for the rear, think again! This is the home from the street and we think you'll agree that it has some SERIOUS presence. Rustic natural stone walls meet galvanised garage doors and structural installations to offer that perfect hybrid aesthetic that we were telling you about, but wait until you see inside!

Just look at the height!

Live Facet Architecture Modern kitchen
An open-plan layout is always a wonderful idea for a more contemporary home, but look at how wide open this one is! With a staggering ceiling height in place there is a sense of spaciousness that's hard to beat. The exposed wooden roof rafters add in some lovely warmth and softness, but we need to see more of the kitchen, right now!

Functionality AND style.

Eat Facet Architecture Modern kitchen
If you haven't ever considered polished concrete for your kitchen before, we think you will now! A practical and cost-effective material, concrete also happens to look exceptional, if you use it in the right way, which this home DEFINITELY has! We love the se of red as a punchy accent colour and the pendulum lights are exactly the right finishing touch! What a seriously wow-factor space!

Sleeping in luxury.

Sleep Facet Architecture Modern style bedroom
Is it just us, or should this bedroom look cold and uninviting? The swathes of grey and reflective surfaces should be creating a way too industrial aesthetic, but instead, this is a haven of luxury finishes! We think it's the wooden rafters, piquant art and high-end textiles that are adding in just enough softness, but whatever it is, we want it! 

A very unusual en suite.

Wash Facet Architecture Modern bathroom
As if the bedroom wasn't amazing enough, would you just drink in the majesty of this en suite bathroom? Hidden behind a frosted glass screen, it is easily accessible, ultra stylish and more striking than any master bathroom we have ever seen before! We'll take two!

What sold you on this home? The en suite?

