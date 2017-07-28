Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 pictures of South African living rooms

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern living room Concrete Grey
Loading admin actions …

We know that everyone has different tastes and preferences, but a little inspiration goes a long way to deciphering your own, don't you think? We don't want to be biased, but we can't help thinking that South African living rooms are amongst the best and most well thought out in the world and we're going to prove it today, by showing just how varied they can be! The interior designers that crafted these fantastic spaces mastered the art of marrying timeless aesthetics with clients' personal tastes and the results really speak for themselves, so let's take a look!

1. The contrast of natural wood with cool materials and colours, such as concrete and black, makes for a striking contemporary living room with a masculine twist.

MAIN LOUNGE Margaret Berichon Design Modern living room Solid Wood Grey lounge chair,rug,sofa
Margaret Berichon Design

MAIN LOUNGE

Margaret Berichon Design
Margaret Berichon Design
Margaret Berichon Design

2. The garden has been brought inside here, thanks to vivid accent colours! The mix of furniture makes for a really easy going and eclectic look as well! So unique!

House Pont, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern living room
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Pont

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

3. Soft, comfortable and equipped for any season, this living room proves how stylish and exciting neutral colour schemes really can be! That fireplace is amazing!

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Living room
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

4. With a view like this, it's no wonder the seating here has been directed to make the most of it! The languid appreciation of the setting has totally dominated everything about this living room.

Nettleton 199, ARRCC ARRCC Living room
ARRCC

Nettleton 199

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

5. Bringing natural elements into the design has created a really bold and unapologetically rugged living room here. There's been no compromise on style credentials though. Wow!

Herbert Baker Residence, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Modern living room Stone Grey
Full Circle Design

Herbert Baker Residence

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

6. It takes a special kind of talent to make such a cool living room look warm and inviting!The mix of stark white, smooth concrete and glass works so well!

House St Andrews, Principia Design Principia Design Modern living room
Principia Design

House St Andrews

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Simple design can be so breathtaking, as this delightful living room proves! The addition of yellow as an accent has really perked up the scheme!

House Serengeti, www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za Modern living room
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za

House Serengeti

www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za

8. Industrial meets retro meets traditional in this amazing hybrid living room! On paper, this scheme shouldn't work but in reality, it is a show-stopper!

House Pautz homify Modern living room Concrete Grey concrete stair,lounge chair,fire place,carpet,cosy sofa
homify

House Pautz

homify
homify
homify

9. Using a medley of patterns and a vibrant wall colour could have been a risk, but it was worth it! This living room has a personality all of its own!

House B Jozi, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Living room
Redesign Interiors

House B Jozi

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

For more living room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Sensational Living Room Inspirations!

11 pictures of beautiful kitchens
Did you see a style that you'd love to copy here?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks