9 pictures of South African living rooms

We know that everyone has different tastes and preferences, but a little inspiration goes a long way to deciphering your own, don't you think? We don't want to be biased, but we can't help thinking that South African living rooms are amongst the best and most well thought out in the world and we're going to prove it today, by showing just how varied they can be! The interior designers that crafted these fantastic spaces mastered the art of marrying timeless aesthetics with clients' personal tastes and the results really speak for themselves, so let's take a look!