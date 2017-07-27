11 steps to keep your home free of pests

From flies to mice and everything in between, you want to protect your home from the unappealing prospect of pests, especially when you realise how expensive they are to remove once they've settled in and the damage they can do! Professional waste removal firms know that the key to a pest-free home is effective rubbish maintenance, but there are a few other steps that you can take to really ensure you never get overrun with hard-to-evict visitors, which we are going to tell you about today. Some rooms are naturally more likely to tempt pests, like your kitchen, but every room in your home can be effectively managed to prevent an infestation, so let's find out how!