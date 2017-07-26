Your browser is out-of-date.

10 cool things you can make with scrap wood

Penthouse Terrace makeover, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Patios
It's time to start collecting driftwood and old pallets when you find them, as we've got some amazing ideas for how you can upcycle them, right here! Don't go thinking that you'll need skills to rival master carpenters to create gorgeous furniture and additions for your home, as we like to believe that all of these potential projects are suitable for total DIY novices. From amazing garden furniture through to some REALLy unique room divides, you'll be blown away by what we've found to inspire you to dig out your tool belt!

1. Rustic television stands add so much charm to a living room and they don't have to be perfect, as that's all part and parcel of the style!

Pine TV unit Pallet Furniture Cape Town
Pallet Furniture Cape Town

Pine TV unit

Pallet Furniture Cape Town
Pallet Furniture Cape Town
Pallet Furniture Cape Town

2. These hanging room screens have absolutely captured out hearts! Imagine recreating something like this with wood that cost you nothing!

​nolastar®- individuell und multifunktional, Royal Family _ design labor
Royal Family _ design labor

Royal Family _ design labor
Royal Family _ design labor
Royal Family _ design labor

3. Unique nesting tables look gorgeous and make good use of available space, but they are extra special when you make them yourself from a myriad of woods!

Formentera 3x, fritz&wood
fritz&amp;wood

fritz&wood
fritz&amp;wood
fritz&wood

4. An alternative christmas tree is such a great idea! You wouldn't have to worry about needles shedding either! Perfect!

Décoration de Noël en bois de palette, Wood BC
Wood BC

Wood BC
Wood BC
Wood BC

5. Handy stools would make an instant breakfast bar out of any kitchen island and if they cost nothing to make, so much the better!

Table en bois de palette, Wood BC
Wood BC

Wood BC
Wood BC
Wood BC

6. Comfortable outdoor seating is easy as pie to make, with a few old pallets and a lick of paint! You can pop some old cushions out there too and really keep the costs down.

progetto terrazze , Bazardeco
Bazardeco

Bazardeco
Bazardeco
Bazardeco

7. A rustic computer desk is just a few pallets away! Why not build something perfectly sized for a specific space and add all the storage you need?

Escritorios de Madera, Biogibson
Biogibson

Biogibson
Biogibson
Biogibson

8. Statement beds are a must have but they can cost a pretty penny! How about creating something totally different, with scrap wood? If you find rope too, this design would work!

Charming Suite, BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion
BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion

BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion
BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion
BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion

9. Is this the ultimate home bar? It's definitely the ultimate thrifted scrap wood home bar! We might try to recreate this ourselves!

Wine cabinet homify
homify

Wine cabinet

homify
homify
homify

10. Fantastic terrace pathways don't have to cost the earth! Why not split some scrap wood and make DIY steps? Some stain and a sand is all the wood will need!

Penthouse Terrace makeover, Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

For more cool DIY projects, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 easy DIY ideas for small budgets.

8 easy to copy headboards
Which of these projects do you fancy trying?

