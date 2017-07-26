10 cool things you can make with scrap wood

It's time to start collecting driftwood and old pallets when you find them, as we've got some amazing ideas for how you can upcycle them, right here! Don't go thinking that you'll need skills to rival master carpenters to create gorgeous furniture and additions for your home, as we like to believe that all of these potential projects are suitable for total DIY novices. From amazing garden furniture through to some REALLy unique room divides, you'll be blown away by what we've found to inspire you to dig out your tool belt!