A home fit for a superhero!

There are some luxury home designs that simply blow us away because they look as though they wouldn't be out of place on a high-end movie set and this is exactly one of those! Seriously, we could imagine The Avengers using this incredible home as their base! The architects that designed this phenomenal property had an incredible grasp on how to maximise the views, work with a multi-level build and include exemplar contemporary and luxury touches, but enough talking; let's start looking around!
Can you imagine seeing this home for the first time, in person? Not only is the building sprawling over the plot it has been built on, it has an enigmatic and electric appeal, don't you agree? Beautiful landscaping is the perfect finishing touch to such an impressive facade and look at that small infinity plunge pool!
Given how huge this house is, it's a genius idea to have included so much glass! The understated concrete design could have been far too monolithic, had less windows been included, but with them, there is such a super open and inviting aesthetic! We can't stop staring at the roof terrace as well! What an amazing extra feature.
Have you ever seen such attention to detail? Beautiful artificial grass, hedging and crisp surfacing has made every rooftop a whole extra area that is ripe for either developing or using. The way the interior lighting shines out and radiates warmth is utterly spectacular, but we have to wonder… how many people live here?
There aren't any pictures of the interior, so we thought it might be fun to speculate as to what it could look like, or even how we would decorate it! Let's start with the living room! We don't think anything would work better than an open-plan, neutral space that makes the most of the views and windows. Contemporary glossy materials and bright LED lighting would be a must!
While we think the social spaces in this home will probably be fairly understated, maybe even to the point of minimalist, we wonder if the bedrooms have a more homey feel to them. We can imagine pale wood, crisp white bed linens and incredible animal hide rugs playing a major role in the decor.
No home of this size and stature would be complete without a few ultimate indulgences and we firmly believe that you'd find a gym, a walk-in wardrobe and maybe a few extra touches, such as an indoor pool and maybe even a sauna. We bet there might even be a really impressive home library in place as well!
