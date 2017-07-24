11 kitchen storage ideas we love now

If there's one room in your home that need as much storage as possible, it's definitely your kitchen! Think about everything you need to keep organised and at hand and you'll have to admit that there is no such thing as too much innovative kitchen storage and it seems that kitchen planners agree! Looking at some of the examples we've found, it's clear that the professionals are always looking for new and ingenious ways to open up extra pockets of space, so why not take a look at some of the cleverest ideas out there and see which ones would work in your kitchen?