11 kitchen storage ideas we love now

press profile homify press profile homify
Lava Grey Shaker Style Kitchen, Urban Myth Urban Myth Kitchen Grey
If there's one room in your home that need as much storage as possible, it's definitely your kitchen! Think about everything you need to keep organised and at hand and you'll have to admit that there is no such thing as too much innovative kitchen storage and it seems that kitchen planners agree! Looking at some of the examples we've found, it's clear that the professionals are always looking for new and ingenious ways to open up extra pockets of space, so why not take a look at some of the cleverest ideas out there and see which ones would work in your kitchen?

1. Pivoting top cupboards give you access to a whole extra wealth of storage that looks sleek and cohesive.

Bespoke Kitchen storage Purdom's Bespoke Furniture KitchenStorage Wood Grey kitchen,bespoke,storage,overhead storage,fitted kitchen
Purdom's Bespoke Furniture
2. Upcycled traditional dressers add such charm and a beautiful country aesthetic. As well as bags of extra storage!

Large James Blue Farmhouse Kitchen Dresser with Drawer Storage The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture KitchenStorage Solid Wood Blue
The Treasure Trove Shabby Chic & Vintage Furniture
3. High-level wall shelves are ideal for displaying lovely trinkets that won't get used too often but will add some gorgeous extra touches!

kleine Küche, raumdeuter GbR raumdeuter GbR Modern kitchen
4. Inset wall cubby holes make use of dead space and have a really contemporary edge.

A House, 08023 Architects 08023 Architects Kitchen
5. Don't forget to add extra organisation and storage… to your storage! Drawer dividers are absolutely essential.

Küchenfronten - weiß, ALNO AG ALNO AG KitchenCabinets & shelves
6. Open shelving, inserted into the end of an island, is so innovative and simple! Perfect for cookery books!

Modern French Provincial Kitchen Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Kitchen MDF White Modern,French Provincial,open plan kitchen,White Duco,Shaker cabinets,crown molding,ProQuartz countertops,appliances,Butler sink
Modern French Provincial Kitchen

7. Handy little corner shelves? What an idea for the kitchen! Pans and utensils would fit there so easily!

Renovated cooking area Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Kitchen kitchen
Renovated cooking area

8. Larder cupboards are amazing for getting so much more stowed away into a small space! You'd never lose the salt again!

Bespoke kitchen storage Purdom's Bespoke Furniture KitchenStorage Wood Grey kitchen,bespoke,marble,worktop,storage,door storage,spice storage,built-in storage,grey,wood,fitted kitchen
Bespoke kitchen storage

9. Pivoting carousel units open up those awkward corners wonderfully and add a modern twist to a tried and true storage system.

Intelligent Kitchen Storage Solutions NAKED Kitchens Kitchen
Intelligent Kitchen Storage Solutions

10. Even slim spaces can be put to great use! Serving trays, tea-towel rails and chopping boards can all be hidden away.

Innovative Kitchen Storage Solutions NAKED Kitchens Kitchen
Innovative Kitchen Storage Solutions

11. Think a little outside the box and you'll see that drawers can be for so much more than just cutlery. Larder drawers are our new favourite thing!

Lava Grey Shaker Style Kitchen pull out storage Urban Myth Kitchen Grey kitchen storage,pan drawer,food storage,pull out,shaker style,steel handles,country style,grey kitchen
Lava Grey Shaker Style Kitchen pull out storage

For more great storage solutions, take a look at this Ideabook: Cool simple storage solutions.

7 smart places to place the TV
Could your kitchen use a little extra storage?

