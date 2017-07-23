11 steps to the perfect bedroom layout

Getting the perfect bedroom might seem like an impossible task, but we think that we've come up with a list of things to consider which will guarantee you an absolutely incredible boudoir! Any interior designer would go through the very same checklist that we're about to give you, in order to make sure that there is a fantastic selection of motifs included, but we know that you might want to take the reins and design your own slumber zone, so come with us now as we tell you how!
Your first step should be immersing yourself in inspiration. Whether you find a style that you love, an irresistible colour scheme or have a view to exploit, there will be something that can dictate the rest of your space. Why not take a look at all the bedroom projects we have here on homify, to start your mood board?
Let's start at the beginning and think about how you want to decorate your walls. Paint or wallpaper will be your main options, but you can mix and match the two to create something really unique.
Take a look around your current bedroom and have a think about what you definitely want to keep and could live without? Don;t forget that you can upcycle and revamp vintage pieces, if they simply need a new lease of life!
Before you buy ANYTHING, make sure that you have properly measured your bedroom! A rudimentary sketch of the floor plan is a great idea, taking into account things like plug sockets, so you can start to decide what will go where.
Naturally, no bedroom can be truly amazing unless you have a really striking bed in place! Whether you favour a statement headboard or really contemporary lines, just make sure that your bed is the indisputable focal point.
So many people buy night stands that aren't the exact same height as the bed, which leads to disjointed lines and an amateurish look. For the professional aesthetic that you want, you really need to line everything up!
Just look at this design! Wow! A beautiful and handy en suite bathroom, even if it isn't open-plan with the rest of your bedroom, is always a wonderful addition and adds such privacy and luxury.
We all know how vital good lighting is, but in your bedroom it is utterly crucial. You need to adopt a layered approach, with a functional main light for practicality and easy to reach lamps for a little ambience. As you can see here, they don't even have to match to look incredible!
Nothing quite finishes a bedroom like a luxurious rug, but whatever styles you choose, make sure you anchor it down underneath your bed. Floating rugs, which aren't tethered by any furniture look very out of place!
A little art goes a long way and what better place to display your credentials than you bedroom? The most personal room in the home, you can go all out and not worry about any judgement from guests.
Finally, some luxe materials will absolutely finish your new bedroom off to perfection. Think about faux fur throws, high thread count cottons, satins and velvets. Tactile fabrics make for such a beautiful and opulent aesthetic.
For more bedroom tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 bedroom wall decoration ideas.