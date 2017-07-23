Your browser is out-of-date.

11 steps to the perfect bedroom layout

press profile homify
Walkersons House, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Rustic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Getting the perfect bedroom might seem like an impossible task, but we think that we've come up with a list of things to consider which will guarantee you an absolutely incredible boudoir! Any interior designer would go through the very same checklist that we're about to give you, in order to make sure that there is a fantastic selection of motifs included, but we know that you might want to take the reins and design your own slumber zone, so come with us now as we tell you how!

1. Take some prescriptive inspiration.

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Your first step should be immersing yourself in inspiration. Whether you find a style that you love, an irresistible colour scheme or have a view to exploit, there will be something that can dictate the rest of your space. Why not take a look at all the bedroom projects we have here on homify, to start your mood board?

2. Paint or wallpaper the walls.

Walkersons House, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Rustic style bedroom bedroom
Urban Habitat Architects

Walkersons House

Urban Habitat Architects
Urban Habitat Architects
Urban Habitat Architects

Let's start at the beginning and think about how you want to decorate your walls. Paint or wallpaper will be your main options, but you can mix and match the two to create something really unique.

3. Decide what to revamp and what to replace.

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bedroom
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Take a look around your current bedroom and have a think about what you definitely want to keep and could live without? Don;t forget that you can upcycle and revamp vintage pieces, if they simply need a new lease of life!

4. Measure and plan!

Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Modern style bedroom
ARRCC

Roca Llisa

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

Before you buy ANYTHING, make sure that you have properly measured your bedroom! A rudimentary sketch of the floor plan is a great idea, taking into account things like plug sockets, so you can start to decide what will go where.

5. Go for a wow factor bed.

Bedroom Interior Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Carne Interiors

Bedroom Interior

Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors

Naturally, no bedroom can be truly amazing unless you have a really striking bed in place! Whether you favour a statement headboard or really contemporary lines, just make sure that your bed is the indisputable focal point.

6. Choose perfect-height night stands.

Bedroom JSD Interiors Eclectic style bedroom Wood Grey
JSD Interiors

Bedroom

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

So many people buy night stands that aren't the exact same height as the bed, which leads to disjointed lines and an amateurish look. For the professional aesthetic that you want, you really need to line everything up!

7. Consider a statement en suite.

Clifton Apartment, Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Minimalist bedroom
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Clifton Apartment

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Just look at this design! Wow! A beautiful and handy en suite bathroom, even if it isn't open-plan with the rest of your bedroom, is always a wonderful addition and adds such privacy and luxury.

8. Lighting should play a big role.

The Black House, Etienne Hanekom Interiors Etienne Hanekom Interiors Eclectic style bedroom Black
Etienne Hanekom Interiors

The Black House

Etienne Hanekom Interiors
Etienne Hanekom Interiors
Etienne Hanekom Interiors

We all know how vital good lighting is, but in your bedroom it is utterly crucial. You need to adopt a layered approach, with a functional main light for practicality and easy to reach lamps for a little ambience. As you can see here, they don't even have to match to look incredible!

9. Tie it all together with a rug.

Southdowns, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Modern style bedroom Green
Full Circle Design

Southdowns

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

Nothing quite finishes a bedroom like a luxurious rug, but whatever styles you choose, make sure you anchor it down underneath your bed. Floating rugs, which aren't tethered by any furniture look very out of place!

10. Invest in some art.

Project Stellenbosch, Dear Zania Interiors Dear Zania Interiors Modern style bedroom
Dear Zania Interiors

Project Stellenbosch

Dear Zania Interiors
Dear Zania Interiors
Dear Zania Interiors

A little art goes a long way and what better place to display your credentials than you bedroom? The most personal room in the home, you can go all out and not worry about any judgement from guests.

11. Play around with luxury accessories.

Masculine Colour Scheme Carne Interiors Modern style bedroom
Carne Interiors

Masculine Colour Scheme

Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors
Carne Interiors

Finally, some luxe materials will absolutely finish your new bedroom off to perfection. Think about faux fur throws, high thread count cottons, satins and velvets. Tactile fabrics make for such a beautiful and opulent aesthetic.

For more bedroom tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 bedroom wall decoration ideas.

12 ways to stretch your space
Are you feeling more confident about designing a beautiful bedroom now?

