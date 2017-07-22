A family home that wants for nothing

When it comes to building family homes there is a lot to be taken into consideration. How can you make sure that the needs and wants of every inhabitant can be met, while not compromising on style or design? That's a tricky question to answer, but we think we've found an architect that has done exactly that, by offering up a one-in-a-million home! As well as a striking exterior, this fantastic property boasts a private gym, pool and numerous bedrooms, which means that it is absolutely up to the task of offering any growing family all the space it could possibly need. Come and take a look, but be prepared to have serious home envy by the end!
The spectacular modular design of this home means that the undulating levels offer such an enticing, intriguing and unusual facade. Everything looks so integrated in this building, from a built-in garage through to subtle covered terraces and the amount of glass on the upper levels offers guaranteed exposure to plenty of sunlight.
Offering natural balance and understated charm, the brown and cream tones of this facade are just heavenly and when you think that there is stunning landscaping in place as well, the colour palette of organic tones just comes to life! What a way to bed a new-build property into a lovely location!
This home has such a relaxed and inclusive vibe already, but couple that with this well-equipped private gym and you have a recipe for fantastic health and wellbeing! Even the most reluctant exercisers would be willing to commit to a routine, with such great views of the pool on offer here!
We love these homes that are being designed around a central courtyard area, but add a pool to that focal point and you have something extra special! An ideal location for a family pool, as parents can keep an eye on little ones taking a dip, we think this is set to become the new standard for home design!
Designed specifically to open out into an internal courtyard, while maintaining a secluded feel means that even from above, this house has a fortress-like level of privacy! A collection of generously-proportioned modules, you can see already how impressive this build looks and while is is still in the construction process, we know it will delight in reality, when completed!
