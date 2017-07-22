Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A family home that wants for nothing

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to building family homes there is a lot to be taken into consideration. How can you make sure that the needs and wants of every inhabitant can be met, while not compromising on style or design? That's a tricky question to answer, but we think we've found an architect that has done exactly that, by offering up a one-in-a-million home! As well as a striking exterior, this fantastic property boasts a private gym, pool and numerous bedrooms, which means that it is absolutely up to the task of offering any growing family all the space it could possibly need. Come and take a look, but be prepared to have serious home envy by the end!

A home of many levels.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The spectacular modular design of this home means that the undulating levels offer such an enticing, intriguing and unusual facade. Everything looks so integrated in this building, from a built-in garage through to subtle covered terraces and the amount of glass on the upper levels offers guaranteed exposure to plenty of sunlight.

Coffee and cream colours.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Offering natural balance and understated charm, the brown and cream tones of this facade are just heavenly and when you think that there is stunning landscaping in place as well, the colour palette of organic tones just comes to life! What a way to bed a new-build property into a lovely location!

Healthy mind, healthy body!

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home has such a relaxed and inclusive vibe already, but couple that with this well-equipped private gym and you have a recipe for fantastic health and wellbeing! Even the most reluctant exercisers would be willing to commit to a routine, with such great views of the pool on offer here!

Fancy a dip?

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

We love these homes that are being designed around a central courtyard area, but add a pool to that focal point and you have something extra special! An ideal location for a family pool, as parents can keep an eye on little ones taking a dip, we think this is set to become the new standard for home design!

From up above.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Designed specifically to open out into an internal courtyard, while maintaining a secluded feel means that even from above, this house has a fortress-like level of privacy! A collection of generously-proportioned modules, you can see already how impressive this build looks and while is is still in the construction process, we know it will delight in reality, when completed!

For more family home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Family-Centred Home.

11 things you need to do (but should probably call professionals for)
Would you love a home that feels as private as this one?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks