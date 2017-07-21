A house that really respects the landscape

With a total of five bedrooms, all found on the upper level of this gorgeous home, the ground floor was deliberately utilised as the entertainment and social hub of the property. Before you think that this isn't a new idea, the architects in charge of the project were so careful to separate the private and social elements in a bid to offer a natural connection to the exterior courtyard, which in turn, would open a dialogue as to the relationship the owners enjoy with the landscape. So much more than just a pretty family home, this property effortlessly offers function, style and a deep-seated respect for the plot of land it has been designed for and we know you're going to love the results! Let's take a look!
We said that this house respects the landscape and now, you can see exactly what we mean! Instead of seeking to be the focal point, mature trees are being used as a subtle form of natural camouflage, which allows the house itself a lot of privacy and the surroundings to remain, largely, uninterrupted.
Naturally, any new-build home will seek to offer the perfect combination of gorgeous aesthetics and practicality for the owners and this one is no exception. While a striking facade is in place, security hasn't been neglected at all and there is even a large garage block in place too.
From this birds eye view, you can see just how important cohesive design was. A modular building, each 'wing' has been tied into the original design brief with a pretty red tile roof, even the garage block, which could have so simply been a flat-roof installation. We can't wait to see more of the courtyard!
No wonder the central courtyard is the focal point of the whole home! A low-maintenance yet beautiful garden has been finished to perfection with a private pool and it heightens the already impressively indulgent design. Just wait until you see how it connects to the lower floor though!
With warm red brick on one side and natural stone on the other, this corridor is the perfect embodiment of how the house meets the outside landscape with an easy grace that is impossible to fake. Just look at the way the glass walls just seem to evaporate, blurring the lines between interior and exterior areas!
With natural light and unimpaired views being so critical to the interior scheme of this home, it's no surprise that the windows on every side are large and impressive! What a way to connect to the landscape, from every single room in the house!
