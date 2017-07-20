Your browser is out-of-date.

12 pictures of kitchens with wooden cabinets

House Silver Lakes, Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Kitchen
Kitchens with wooden cabinets, in any guise, always look fantastic and have a natural warmth and charm that is impossible to beat, but you might not know just how many different variations there are! Professional kitchen planners know the value of wooden cabinets in the sense that they are a lifetime investment, and as such, consistently suggest them to clients that want the perfect mix of beauty and practicality in their spaces and we've found a host of fantastic examples to show you today. Come with us now as we show you some of our favourites and see if a wooden kitchen could be for you!

1. These cream Shaker cabinets have such a fantastically classic aesthetic that they are impossible to resist.

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern kitchen Kitchen
De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

2. Talk about a rustic kitchen with a fabulously modern twist! Just look at that wood!

House Auriga, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern kitchen
House Auriga

3. It's great to see that pale wood can look undeniably contemporary and sleek.

House Serfontein, Muse Architects Muse Architects Kitchen
House Serfontein

4. Rich, opulent and so impactful, the warm cherry wood here adds serious class and sophistication.

New House for Developer, Human Voice Architects Human Voice Architects Modern kitchen kitchen cabinet,wooden
New House for Developer

5. Offset with glossy white counters, these cabinets have such a pared back and naturally organic look. Wow!

Ferguson Architects Modern kitchen
6. Painting half of the cupboards here has allowed for a really beautiful hybrid look.

Kitchen JSD Interiors Built-in kitchens Grey Kitchen contemporary rustic,kitchen island,kitchen cabinet,kitchen cabinet
Kitchen

7. If you don't think that wood kitchens can be luxurious, this one will definitely change your mind!

​ Design Ideas for large kitchen of Katrina Antonovich, Luxury Antonovich Design Luxury Antonovich Design Kitchen
​ Design Ideas for large kitchen of Katrina Antonovich

8. Using wood on a few tall feature cabinets really makes them stand out in this space!

Southdowns, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Modern kitchen Red
Southdowns

9. Wood and black are such a match made in high class heaven! What a chic aesthetic!

Camps Bay Home, Kunst Architecture & Interiors Kunst Architecture & Interiors Modern kitchen
Camps Bay Home

10. Antique wood is perfect with old fashioned handles and simple wall colours. So country-chic!

House Silver Lakes Black Canvas Architectural Interiors Kitchen
House Silver Lakes

11. Retro with a touch of modern colour… is there anything wooden cabinets can't achieve? Fantastic!

Modern Semi Solid Kitchen, SCD Group SCD Group Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect modern kitchens,semi solid kitchens
Modern Semi Solid Kitchen

12. White wood marries a cosy feel with a contemporary look so perfectly, especially in a kitchen!

Project : Gray Thomson, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Kitchen MDF White
Project : Gray Thomson

For a little more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 7 Sensational Kitchen Islands.

14 ideas for a beautiful stylish home
Are you sold on the idea of a wooden kitchen now?

