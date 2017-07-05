DIY: 8 things you can make from trash

You won't believe how easy it is to create and craft beautiful things out of garbage… one man's trash is another man's treasure, after all. You also don't need to be a home improvement or woodworking mastermind to make it work.

Of all the many ‘in-vogue’ interior design movements we’ve seen of late, one trend you may have noticed popping up more regularly on the scene is ‘upcycled furniture’. For those who don’t know, upcycling basically describes a process by which an old, unused item that is longer needed is repurposed and given new life in a fresh context. Isn’t that just recycling? While it’s a semantic difference, ‘upcycled’ goods are generally things have increased in value and worth as a result of their transformation.

In the early ‘00s, a popular design book called ‘Cradle to Cradle: Remaking the Way We Make Things’, written by William McDonough and Michael Baungart, introduced the term to the world, and today, upcycling has become solidified in the design world and mainstream consciousness as a movement in its own right.

Given today’s awareness of environmental and sustainability issues across the world, more and more people are becoming discerning about the furniture they purchase. Many are preferring a repurposed and pre-loved item to a resource-heavy, modern product. From old wooden crates and mason jars, to full-scale shipping containers, what is old is new again: today on homify, we’re taking a look at the upcycling revolution, with a look at a few fabulous tips on how to turn the old into fabulous, sustainable, and highly creative upcycled furniture and accessories for your home. Get inspired and read on!