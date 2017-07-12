​The Pretoria beauty filled with eclectic charm

Our homify 360° for today comes to us courtesy of Full Circle Design, an interior architectural firm in Pretoria.
The project that they’ll be sharing with us? An eye-catching house in Southdowns which flaunts a most modern-meets-industrial design, both inside and out. But of course a firm commitment to socialising and entertaining is also visible in the final result.
Let’s get to it!
We thought we’d kick this show off at the back of the house, where a spacious wooden deck and gorgeous swimming pool lie in wait to help us out with some serious relaxation.
Of course you can’t overlook the striking design of the house in the background, with numerous contrasting materials combining to ensure an eye-catching look.
Time for the interiors, but first a little note on this house – in addition to looking stunning, it actually also features a lot of green touches like mag board walls, double glazing, warm water underfloor heating, a grey water recycling system, low energy lighting, and even a wood chip oven heating system.
What do you think of this stunner of a kitchen? We say that any space that dedicates that amount of space to wine storage certainly can’t be wrong!
As you’ve noticed by now, there are striking little touches strewn around everywhere – the patterns on the rugs, the stylish room dividers, the exquisite ceiling- and lighting designs, to name but a few.
For the main bedroom, a softer tone of green has been opted for the wall colouring, which complements the rest of the room’s earthy tones quite perfectly. And just notice how the ‘rustic’ materials (wicker, wood, etc.) conjure up a cosy and charming ambience – what more could you desire for your bedroom?
For something a bit sleeker, we recommend you check out A Cape Town apartment with a cosmopolitan vibe.