Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The Pretoria beauty filled with eclectic charm

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Southdowns, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Our homify 360° for today comes to us courtesy of Full Circle Design, an interior architectural firm in Pretoria. 

The project that they’ll be sharing with us? An eye-catching house in Southdowns which flaunts a most modern-meets-industrial design, both inside and out. But of course a firm commitment to socialising and entertaining is also visible in the final result.

Let’s get to it!

The backyard party spot

Southdowns, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Modern houses Wood-Plastic Composite
Full Circle Design

Southdowns

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

We thought we’d kick this show off at the back of the house, where a spacious wooden deck and gorgeous swimming pool lie in wait to help us out with some serious relaxation.

Of course you can’t overlook the striking design of the house in the background, with numerous contrasting materials combining to ensure an eye-catching look.

Going green

Southdowns, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Modern kitchen Red
Full Circle Design

Southdowns

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

Time for the interiors, but first a little note on this house – in addition to looking stunning, it actually also features a lot of green touches like mag board walls, double glazing, warm water underfloor heating, a grey water recycling system, low energy lighting, and even a wood chip oven heating system.

What do you think of this stunner of a kitchen? We say that any space that dedicates that amount of space to wine storage certainly can’t be wrong!

Eye-catching features

Southdowns, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Modern living room
Full Circle Design

Southdowns

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

As you’ve noticed by now, there are striking little touches strewn around everywhere – the patterns on the rugs, the stylish room dividers, the exquisite ceiling- and lighting designs, to name but a few.

The bedroom filled with rustic charm

Southdowns, Full Circle Design Full Circle Design Modern style bedroom Green
Full Circle Design

Southdowns

Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design
Full Circle Design

For the main bedroom, a softer tone of green has been opted for the wall colouring, which complements the rest of the room’s earthy tones quite perfectly. And just notice how the ‘rustic’ materials (wicker, wood, etc.) conjure up a cosy and charming ambience – what more could you desire for your bedroom?

For something a bit sleeker, we recommend you check out A Cape Town apartment with a cosmopolitan vibe.

Get the right kitchen bench for your budget
Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this house?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks