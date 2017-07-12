Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

No room for a dining table? Think again!

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Rustic style dining room
Loading admin actions …

Most of us dream of sitting comfortably around a stylish dining table while socialising with friends and building family bonds. However, the reality is that a lot of us find ourselves in homes that simply don’t have adequate space for great big dining tables, let alone dining rooms.

But hang on before you put that plate of food on your lap – we might have a few suggestions…

1. A two-in one solution

勝どきマンションリフォーム, ヤマトヒロミ設計室 ヤマトヒロミ設計室 Kitchen
ヤマトヒロミ設計室

ヤマトヒロミ設計室
ヤマトヒロミ設計室
ヤマトヒロミ設計室

Did you know your kitchen island can also function as a dining space? See how expertly this timber table flows out of the centre island.

All that’s needed now is a few style-appropriate stools.

2. Not just for breakfast

Transversal Expression, Susanna Cots Interior Design Susanna Cots Interior Design Modern kitchen
Susanna Cots Interior Design

Transversal Expression

Susanna Cots Interior Design
Susanna Cots Interior Design
Susanna Cots Interior Design

Don’t dismiss your breakfast bar/peninsula so quickly. Add a few stylish chairs, dress it up with some sleek cutlery, place settings and wine glasses, and you have an instant dining space fit for any formal occasion!

3. Double duty

Ispirazione nordica, ministudio architetti ministudio architetti Minimalist dining room
ministudio architetti

ministudio architetti
ministudio architetti
ministudio architetti

Who says you need to commit to a stand-alone room for dining? This minimalist timber table looks most stylish in this kitchen. And when cooking times arrive, simply move away the chairs and watch that dining table become a kitchen island.

4. To the wall!

homify Rustic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Ever thought of turning a wall ledge into a dining area? This example works perfectly in this image above, so why not in your own home?

5. Fold it neatly

Single, Cancio Fábrica de Muebles S.A. Cancio Fábrica de Muebles S.A. Dining roomDressers & sideboards
Cancio Fábrica de Muebles S.A.

Cancio Fábrica de Muebles S.A.
Cancio Fábrica de Muebles S.A.
Cancio Fábrica de Muebles S.A.

You get folding chairs, so why not folding tables? Simply store that ingenious creation in a closet somewhere when not in use.

6. Don’t be square

Via Castaldi - Milan, Fabio Azzolina Architetto Fabio Azzolina Architetto Modern houses
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto
Fabio Azzolina Architetto

Did you know that round shapes take up less space than square ones? Opt for a pretty little round table instead and let’s see how much legroom that conjures up for mealtime.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Table, meet banquette

Richmond Kitchen Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd Kitchen Purple/Violet Banquette seating,Island seating,island,purple,Brassica,Farrow and Ball,family kitchen,family,dining,dining area,L-shape island
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd

Richmond Kitchen

Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd
Laura Gompertz Interiors Ltd

This is a classic combo that results in a highly efficient use of space – and can turn a bare corner into a family-friendly dining spot.

8. Take it out when necessary

homify KitchenTables & chairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

The design gods have blessed us with numerous gifts, like this island with a built-in extension that comes out at mealtime! 

Next up on our viewing list: 11 dining rooms you'll love.

Woodworking: 6 staircases you can build yourself
What other clever ways can you think of to include a dining table with mealtimes?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks