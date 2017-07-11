Your browser is out-of-date.

11 smart ways to have a TV in your bedroom

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Bedrooms, Clean Design Clean Design Modern style bedroom
Whether you are for or against the idea of bringing a television into the bedroom is your own choice; however, being against it does not change the fact that there are countless people out there who love nothing more than cuddling up on their plush beds while getting lost in the latest Hollywood blockbuster.

So, for you guys, we bring these 11 ways in which you can still enjoy a TV in the bedroom without it impacting on your interior style.

1. Style up your wall-mounted TV with a wooden panel to make it become a focal point.

WRP, Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura &amp; Design

Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura &amp; Design
Adriana Pierantoni Arquitetura & Design

2. Thanks to an embellished frame, this TV now becomes a striking piece of wall art.

Mirror (Option TV), Durius_ConceptDesign
Durius_ConceptDesign

Mirror (Option TV)

Durius_ConceptDesign
Durius_ConceptDesign
Durius_ConceptDesign

3. A TV mirror transforms that mirror into a pixel-perfect TV screen (yes, they do exist).

TV Mirrors, Overmantels
Overmantels

TV Mirrors

Overmantels
Overmantels
Overmantels

4. Built into the wall to ensure an even wall surface.

Master Bedroom Clean Design
Clean Design

Master Bedroom

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

5. Pressed for space? How about adding it to your closet wall/door?

LA | Home, Marina Ortiz - mo arquitetura
Marina Ortiz—mo arquitetura

Marina Ortiz - mo arquitetura
Marina Ortiz—mo arquitetura
Marina Ortiz - mo arquitetura

6. You can also feature it as part of a room divider.

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

7. Or how about a bespoke bookcase that’s tailor-made for its dimensions?

Loft2, Basch Arquitectos
Basch Arquitectos

Basch Arquitectos
Basch Arquitectos
Basch Arquitectos

8. Don’t forget that a TV can also fill up a difficult corner.

Kupuri , BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

9. Stored in the ottoman in front of the bed.

TV hidden in an ottoman Style Within
Style Within

TV hidden in an ottoman

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

10. Suspending it from the ceiling helps you save on floor space.

Av. México-Condesa, Elías Arquitectura
Elías Arquitectura

Elías Arquitectura
Elías Arquitectura
Elías Arquitectura

11. Why not dedicate one side of your bedroom to multimedia and place it on a stylish desk?

Recamara Industrial, Taller 03
Taller 03

Taller 03
Taller 03
Taller 03

Are these The 11 most beautiful bedrooms in South Africa? You decide…

Gardening: 8 gardens you can build in one weekend
TV in the bedroom: yay or nay? What are your thoughts?

