12 ways to stretch your space

Even though your home is small and limited in space, there are ways to enhance the size without impacting on your budget. These 12 easy yet efficient decor tricks will enhance your home by maximising storage, seating and design. With help from homify you can create the illusion of a larger home, it may need some thoughts and creativity. Let's take a look!
An open plan living room can easily be divided with functional open shelves, this means the space isn't completely separated, but there is a divider for storage.
Keep the garage tidy and organised with sleek shelving and drawers.
A modern fireplace is great, it looks less bulky than its retro counterpart and still generates a cosy atmosphere.
A home library is never a wasted space, when it comes to anything from magazines to books, everything will have its place and purpose.
A smart office beneath the stairs, how's that for simple sophistication?
It's amazing how magnificent mirrors will create a larger looking living room, especially when paired with brilliant illumination.
Living in a studio apartment doesn't need to be cramped. Include a mezzanine level and you'll have a loft style space in no time.
Incorporate some fantastic colours for a unique and interesting design.
Lighting is another must-have feature in a small space. This industrial inspired apartment looks a lot bigger with the right illumination focused here and there.
Opt for natural illumination to create the same effect as number 10, but throughout the day. The bathroom is probably the ideal spot for a relaxing environment.
Take in the terrace to create a usable veranda that can double as an office.