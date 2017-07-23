Your browser is out-of-date.

12 ways to stretch your space

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Do you have space for an XLarge mirror?, Mirrors by Ottilie
Even though your home is small and limited in space, there are ways to enhance the size without impacting on your budget. These 12 easy yet efficient decor tricks will enhance your home by maximising storage, seating and design. With help from homify you can create the illusion of a larger home, it may need some thoughts and creativity. Let's take a look!

1. Open shelves

homify Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

An open plan living room can easily be divided with functional open shelves, this means the space isn't completely separated, but there is a divider for storage.

2. The attic

사랑스럽고 다정한 나의 보보뚜 [경주 괘릉리], 윤성하우징
윤성하우징

윤성하우징
윤성하우징
윤성하우징

Convert a tacky attic into an extra bedroom.

3. Organised garage

Концептуальный проект "Жилище с мотоциклами", Александр Б
Александр Б

Александр Б
Александр Б
Александр Б

Keep the garage tidy and organised with sleek shelving and drawers.

4. Warm and cosy

Bespoke Sisal & Seagrass
Sisal &amp; Seagrass

Bespoke

Sisal & Seagrass
Sisal &amp; Seagrass
Sisal & Seagrass

A modern fireplace is great, it looks less bulky than its retro counterpart and still generates a cosy atmosphere.

5. For your books

BJN, Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept

Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept

A home library is never a wasted space, when it comes to anything from magazines to books, everything will have its place and purpose.

6. Office

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

A smart office beneath the stairs, how's that for simple sophistication?

7. Mirrors

Otty mirror Mirrors by Ottilie
Mirrors by Ottilie

Otty mirror

Mirrors by Ottilie
Mirrors by Ottilie
Mirrors by Ottilie

It's amazing how magnificent mirrors will create a larger looking living room, especially when paired with brilliant illumination.

8. Mezzanine

Loft ZURITA. Madrid, Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos
Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos

Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos
Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos
Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos

Living in a studio apartment doesn't need to be cramped. Include a mezzanine level and you'll have a loft style space in no time.

9. Colour

Decora Lider Salvador - 2013, Haifatto Arq + Decor
Haifatto Arq + Decor

Haifatto Arq + Decor
Haifatto Arq + Decor
Haifatto Arq + Decor

Incorporate some fantastic colours for a unique and interesting design.

10. Lighting

apto poledance, Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

Lighting is another must-have feature in a small space. This industrial inspired apartment looks a lot bigger with the right illumination focused here and there.

11. Natural light

Casa Bosque da Ribeira, Lanza Arquitetos
Lanza Arquitetos

Casa Bosque da Ribeira

Lanza Arquitetos
Lanza Arquitetos
Lanza Arquitetos

Opt for natural illumination to create the same effect as number 10, but throughout the day. The bathroom is probably the ideal spot for a relaxing environment.

12. Veranda

Aanbouw en interieurplan woning , Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving
Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving

Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving
Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving
Jolanda Knook interieurvormgeving

Take in the terrace to create a usable veranda that can double as an office. Here are 9 cool ways to add some colour to your home

How to properly and efficiently clean your outdoor spaces
Have you used any of these space enhancing tricks in your decor?

