How to properly and efficiently clean your outdoor spaces

We all know that a cleaner environment is essential for comfortable living, but this often means that the exterior of a home is neglected. In this homify feature, we discover tips and tricks to efficiently clean your outdoors. You may think you have it under control, but it's worth a read, just in case there's anything you're missing.
Use a high pressure water system to clean the wooden deck of terrace, removing all dirt and debris in the process.
Likewise, you can also use a high pressure water hose to clean your driveway or bricked backyard. Do so before winter, so you don't have any nasty mud build up that could cause injury.
Polishing that painted floor is another outdoor project to get your home looking spic and span.
Although you may rely on the filter system to clean your swimming pool, remove those leaves and debris with a net at the end of the day. This will mean you filter does less work to process bigger pieces of debris, allowing it to last much longer.
We may be in winter, but that doesn't mean you don't have leaves falling and collecting all over your lawn. Rake them up and throw them on your compost heap, and don't forget to clean around the drains in your yard either, this will avoid a flood when the rain begins to pour.
The roof is another space that will probably require an entire day to clean properly, but the gutters should be maintained, cleaned and replaced regularly too. Check on them before and after winter to curb leaks and damp spots from settling into the walls and ceiling.