13 small kitchens with smart, space saving ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Apartament Cesarski, Architektura Wnętrza Architektura Wnętrza Modern kitchen
Space saving ideas can be implemented throughout your home, from the kitchen to the bedroom and even the garage. But, in this homify feature, we concentrate on 13 small kitchens with smart features that maximise storage. If you'd like to get your kitchen sleek and sophisticated by taking advantage of all the decor possibilities, then check out this homify feature. You're sure to find some ideas to recreate!

1. Petite

Proyecto Granada, Dröm Living Dröm Living Modern kitchen
A petite kitchen can still be big on storage, think about the layout and incorporate modern appliances that fit into your design perfectly.

2. Tiny minimalism

casa di ringhiera, marta novarini architetto marta novarini architetto Modern living room
A studio apartment doesn't leave that much extra space, include only the essentials for simple, minimalist living.

3. Informal dining

Altbau Sanierung, Design Design Modern kitchen
If you lack a dining area, think about including an informal dining zone, especially if it's an open plan loft apartment.

4. Retro upgrade

The Kitchenette Urban Shaastra Kitchen
The Kitchenette

You don't need to get rid of the retro kitchen entirely, opt for a few minor enhances to save you money.

5. Discreet

Die Wohnung W und die Bergbuche vom Sonntagshorn, Holzgeschichten Holzgeschichten KitchenCabinets & shelves
Or opt for this cute kitchen in your tiny city apartment. Single style has never been this awesome!

6. Wooden counter

Open space kitchen and dining room. XTid Associates Kitchen Kitchen,dining Room,worktop,bookcase,chandelier,cupboard,engineering wood,floating furniture,floating shelves,folding table,hob,living room,modern kitchen,wooden floor,wooden floor
Open space kitchen and dining room.

Wooden counters are great for any kitchen, whether modern or vintage.

7. Double cupboards

Casa no Gerês, LOFTAPM II DESIGN DEC INTERIORES LDA LOFTAPM II DESIGN DEC INTERIORES LDA Living room
Think about using your walls entirely for storage.

8. Open plan

Дизайн кухни в современном стиле в ЖК "Панорама", Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design Студия интерьерного дизайна happy.design Modern kitchen
Modern homes seem to be getting smaller and smaller, the open plan design is therefore a fitting alternative.

9. Corner

Apartament Cesarski, Architektura Wnętrza Architektura Wnętrza Modern kitchen
Lighter colours, strategic storage and use of the corner, if that isn't smart… I don't know what is.

10. Hanging

Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes Happyhomes Kitchen Wood Grey
Hanging storage for your pots, pans and larger utensils, will free up the drawers space for other critical crockery.

11. Place for everything

homify Kitchen
Adore the idea one stop storage for all utensils, groceries, crockery and cutlery, then you may consider the full package.

12. Hidden

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Small kitchens
Stow away your kitchen behind sleek folding doors.

13. Eclectic

_IN Panamby, ARQ_IN ARQ_IN Modern kitchen
Include an eclectic kitchen to suit that quirky character. How about these 13 pictures of kitchens with wooden cabinets to inspire your kitchen upgrade?

Is your kitchen smart yet small?

Discover home inspiration!

