13 small kitchens with smart, space saving ideas

Space saving ideas can be implemented throughout your home, from the kitchen to the bedroom and even the garage. But, in this homify feature, we concentrate on 13 small kitchens with smart features that maximise storage. If you'd like to get your kitchen sleek and sophisticated by taking advantage of all the decor possibilities, then check out this homify feature. You're sure to find some ideas to recreate!
A petite kitchen can still be big on storage, think about the layout and incorporate modern appliances that fit into your design perfectly.
A studio apartment doesn't leave that much extra space, include only the essentials for simple, minimalist living.
If you lack a dining area, think about including an informal dining zone, especially if it's an open plan loft apartment.
You don't need to get rid of the retro kitchen entirely, opt for a few minor enhances to save you money.
Or opt for this cute kitchen in your tiny city apartment. Single style has never been this awesome!
Wooden counters are great for any kitchen, whether modern or vintage.
Think about using your walls entirely for storage.
Modern homes seem to be getting smaller and smaller, the open plan design is therefore a fitting alternative.
Lighter colours, strategic storage and use of the corner, if that isn't smart… I don't know what is.
Hanging storage for your pots, pans and larger utensils, will free up the drawers space for other critical crockery.
Adore the idea one stop storage for all utensils, groceries, crockery and cutlery, then you may consider the full package.
Stow away your kitchen behind sleek folding doors.
Include an eclectic kitchen to suit that quirky character. How about these 13 pictures of kitchens with wooden cabinets to inspire your kitchen upgrade?