7 smart ways to make the most of a small bathroom

Your small bathroom doesn't need to feel ugly and out of place when it comes to decor. In fact, it can be comfortable, attractive and just the perfect space to relax and unwind, with help from homify of course. In this feature, we visit 7 stunning bathrooms to truly inspire you, let's take a look!
The first bathroom is elegant and simple with enough modern features and fixtures for it to remain trendy for years to come.
A beautiful design can be enhanced by lighting and this bathroom welcomes sunshine and fresh air with a smile and open arms.
Neutral colours of grey and white decorate the bathroom here with eclectic charm. It's a great design for limited space in your modern apartment.
An unused attic makes for an awesome second bathroom, a must-have for a growing family or a home that receives daily guests, whether family or friends.
If a lighter colour palette is what you're after, then opt for all-white fixtures, gorgeous glazing and modern details to get your bathroom looking contemporary and aesthetically appealing.
Include a vintage element in your home decor with this amazing navy and white bathroom. It may be small in stature, but it's huge in style. High quality accessories and fixtures are necessary to keep your home in perfect long-lasting style, something that this space isn't without.
Our final bathroom incorporates a laundry inside too, great if you have limited space in your tight living space. This washing machine is located aptly beneath the counter, the bathroom is ideal for this appliance as it already has access to a water supply. Need some more bathroom upgrade hints? Have a look at 7 ways to give your bathroom a hotel look