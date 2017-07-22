Your browser is out-of-date.

7 smart ways to make the most of a small bathroom

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Дизайн однокомнатной квартиры., Александра Петропавловская Александра Петропавловская Scandinavian style bathroom
Your small bathroom doesn't need to feel ugly and out of place when it comes to decor. In fact, it can be comfortable, attractive and just the perfect space to relax and unwind, with help from homify of course. In this feature, we visit 7 stunning bathrooms to truly inspire you, let's take a look!

1. Pretty perfect

Proyecto Granada, Dröm Living Dröm Living Minimal style Bathroom
Dröm Living

The first bathroom is elegant and simple with enough modern features and fixtures for it to remain trendy for years to come.

2. Brimming with sunshine

Private apartment in Milan CityLife complex, Studio Marco Piva Studio Marco Piva Modern bathroom
Studio Marco Piva

A beautiful design can be enhanced by lighting and this bathroom welcomes sunshine and fresh air with a smile and open arms.

3. Eclectic

House Stuttaford - Baronetcy Estate, Covet Design Covet Design Modern bathroom
Covet Design

House Stuttaford—Baronetcy Estate

Neutral colours of grey and white decorate the bathroom here with eclectic charm. It's a great design for limited space in your modern apartment.

4. Attic conversion

CLARENCE STREET, Covet Design Covet Design Classic style bathroom
Covet Design

CLARENCE STREET

An unused attic makes for an awesome second bathroom, a must-have for a growing family or a home that receives daily guests, whether family or friends.

5. Light and lovely

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

If a lighter colour palette is what you're after, then opt for all-white fixtures, gorgeous glazing and modern details to get your bathroom looking contemporary and aesthetically appealing.

6. Chic

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern bathroom Bathroom wallpaper blue and white
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

Include a vintage element in your home decor with this amazing navy and white bathroom. It may be small in stature, but it's huge in style. High quality accessories and fixtures are necessary to keep your home in perfect long-lasting style, something that this space isn't without.

7. Layout considered

Дизайн однокомнатной квартиры., Александра Петропавловская Александра Петропавловская Scandinavian style bathroom
Александра Петропавловская

Our final bathroom incorporates a laundry inside too, great if you have limited space in your tight living space. This washing machine is located aptly beneath the counter, the bathroom is ideal for this appliance as it already has access to a water supply. Need some more bathroom upgrade hints? Have a look at 7 ways to give your bathroom a hotel look

Do you have a small bathroom? How did you decorate it?

No, Thanks