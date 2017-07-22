Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 things you need to do (but should probably call professionals for)

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

So you like the idea of DIY home projects to clean, upgrade and decorate your home. But, it's probably a good idea that you don't tackle all the home projects, especially those that require a bit more experience. It's not always true that you will save money on labour cost, especially if you consider that you may do more harm than good. In this homify feature, we look at 11 things you should probably contact a professional to fix. Which is on your list?

1. Clean the roof

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

It's not as easy as it may seem, especially if your balance is out of whack. A professional roof cleaner will have the appliances and gear to avoid injury and accidents.

2. Plugs

Fault finding projecty Pretoria electrician fault finding,repairs
Pretoria electrician

Fault finding projecty

Pretoria electrician
Pretoria electrician
Pretoria electrician

So you know your earth from your live, but you should probably hold off on any electrical installation that goes beyond the basics.

3. Upgrades

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Calling a contractor is your best bet to getting that facade you've always wanted.

4. Construction

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The same goes for the construction of your house from the beginning.

5. New appliances

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

A complete meltdown of your old kitchen appliance could mean a wiring issue, contact a professional electrician before fitting any new appliance.

6. Mould

homify Walls & flooringWallpaper
homify

homify
homify
homify

Toxic mould is exceptionally poisonous and attacks your respiratory system, a professional will know what needs to be done to remove it from the walls.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Lighting

Upcycling Deluxe - Concept Store, Lieselotte Lieselotte Commercial spaces Offices & stores
Lieselotte

Lieselotte
Lieselotte
Lieselotte

Installing lights may not be as easy as you think.

8. Stairs

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

Stairs need to be a standard height, a professional will know the specifications for no hitches or glitches.

9. Plumbing

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Your kitchen plumbing should not be trifled with either.

10. Tiles

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

It takes skill to lay tiles, so don't waste time thinking you can do it yourself.

11. Bathroom fittings

​Architekturbüro Rainer Graf, press profile homify Jessica Labbadia - homify Bathroom
Jessica Labbadia—homify

Jessica Labbadia - homify
Jessica Labbadia—homify
Jessica Labbadia - homify

When it comes to bathroom fittings such as the toilet and sink, a plumber will place it in the perfect spot, so leave it to them. Here's How to waterproof your home

10 decluttering projects you can do in 15 minutes or less
How often do you call a professional for your home upgrades?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks