11 things you need to do (but should probably call professionals for)

So you like the idea of DIY home projects to clean, upgrade and decorate your home. But, it's probably a good idea that you don't tackle all the home projects, especially those that require a bit more experience. It's not always true that you will save money on labour cost, especially if you consider that you may do more harm than good. In this homify feature, we look at 11 things you should probably contact a professional to fix. Which is on your list?