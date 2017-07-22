11 things you need to do (but should probably call professionals for)

So you like the idea of DIY home projects to clean, upgrade and decorate your home. But, it's probably a good idea that you don't tackle all the home projects, especially those that require a bit more experience. It's not always true that you will save money on labour cost, especially if you consider that you may do more harm than good. In this homify feature, we look at 11 things you should probably contact a professional to fix. Which is on your list?
It's not as easy as it may seem, especially if your balance is out of whack. A professional roof cleaner will have the appliances and gear to avoid injury and accidents.
So you know your earth from your live, but you should probably hold off on any electrical installation that goes beyond the basics.
Calling a contractor is your best bet to getting that facade you've always wanted.
A complete meltdown of your old kitchen appliance could mean a wiring issue, contact a professional electrician before fitting any new appliance.
Toxic mould is exceptionally poisonous and attacks your respiratory system, a professional will know what needs to be done to remove it from the walls.
Installing lights may not be as easy as you think.
Stairs need to be a standard height, a professional will know the specifications for no hitches or glitches.
It takes skill to lay tiles, so don't waste time thinking you can do it yourself.
When it comes to bathroom fittings such as the toilet and sink, a plumber will place it in the perfect spot, so leave it to them. Here's How to waterproof your home