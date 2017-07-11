​A beautiful Bloem home perfect for a young family

We’re off to the Free State for today’s homify 360° discovery – Bloemfontein, to be exact – where local firm Property Commerce Architects are showing us what can be achieved with creative thinking, a commitment to structural beauty and just good-old hard work!

‘House Viljoen’ is a compact, two-bedroom home that was designed for a young family – the great thing about this project, however, is that there is tons of space and potential for future expansion (whether it’s for nurseries, extra bedrooms or bathrooms, or a party-ready back yard).

Let’s take a look at this 200 m² creation…