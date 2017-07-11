​A beautiful Bloem home perfect for a young family

We’re off to the Free State for today’s homify 360° discovery – Bloemfontein, to be exact – where local firm Property Commerce Architects are showing us what can be achieved with creative thinking, a commitment to structural beauty and just good-old hard work!
‘House Viljoen’ is a compact, two-bedroom home that was designed for a young family – the great thing about this project, however, is that there is tons of space and potential for future expansion (whether it’s for nurseries, extra bedrooms or bathrooms, or a party-ready back yard).
Let’s take a look at this 200 m² creation…
Bricks, cement, lumber, plywood and all the usual suspects – yup, even though we’re witnessing the early stages of the building process here, we can already start to see the house taking shape!
Now it’s coming along quite nicely! Can you already start to appreciate the clean, open modern design used in order to fit into the estate guidelines that manages to merge quite perfectly with the simplistic attention to detail?
There she stands, ready and waiting for her residents.
A beautiful combination of textures and patterns is ensured via the brick, stone and tiles adorning various surfaces. And let’s not forget the warm, earthy colour scheme that does such a tremendous job of making the front façade seem most welcoming – after all, what more could you want for your own home?
All the winning elements that we picked up at the front are repeated at the rear, although this side of the house is much more open and welcoming. And we especially love that covered terrace that, we are sure, will see many entertaining evenings with friends and family.
Seeing as there’s lots of available space for additional rooms and/or an altering or two, shall we take a look at some 3D renderings of this project?
Next up on the viewing agenda: The stand-out Pretoria house.