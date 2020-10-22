9 things you should know before building a container home

One of the more memorable architectural evolutions in recent years, not to mention in terms of sustainable design, has been the re-use of shipping container to become born-again structures, whether for houses, coffee shops, guest bedrooms, play pen for kiddies, etc. Due to their convenient sizes and simplicity, container homes are on just about every second homebuilder’s mind these days.

But nothing is ever so straightforward as stacking two blocks on top of each other and calling it a home, and modern container homes are no exception. Let’s have a look at a few facts you need to know first…