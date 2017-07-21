9 clever ideas for small rooms

Styling and decorating a small home may take a lot more thought and consideration, but in this homify feature we look at 9 clever and elegant tips and tricks that will instantly enhance your interior, while adding comfort and modernity to your home. Let's take a look at these awesome ideas and how they can be implemented into your living space.
If your kids' bedroom is small and you would like space for them to work and play, then a study corner is essential.
A double bunk is ideal for more than one kid, or if your child has regular sleepover parties with cousins and friends.
Convert that unused area under the stairs into a sleek and organised closet area, perfect for everything from those winter coats to your shoes.
A tiny bathroom means limited space, so plan your laundry area accordingly. This washing machine fits into this bathroom perfectly, and because there's already access to water, minimal plumbing needs to be done to install it.
A bedroom with a minimalist style such as this, is awesome if you fancy pretty femininity for your decor.
The colour scheme, layout, lighting and storage of this simply cute bedroom is brilliant.
Kitchen drawers are usually filled with doubles and triples of utensils, some may be broken or out of date. Get rid of those old utensils for an uncluttered and organise kitchen.
Your small apartment doesn't need to feel claustrophobic, hide your kitchen behind sleek doors and your studio living space will have a charming upmarket appeal.
Our final room idea is smart, attractive and elegant… an awesome decor idea for a cosy living room, that enjoys sophisticated design, luxurious shades or cream and beige and of course eye-catching illumination.