Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 clever ideas for small rooms

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Muebles Infantiles, KiKi Diseño y Decoración KiKi Diseño y Decoración Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Loading admin actions …

Styling and decorating a small home may take a lot more thought and consideration, but in this homify feature we look at 9 clever and elegant tips and tricks that will instantly enhance your interior, while adding comfort and modernity to your home. Let's take a look at these awesome ideas and how they can be implemented into your living space.

1. Study corner

Habitaciones infantiles, Dröm Living Dröm Living Nursery/kid's roomDesks & chairs
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

If your kids' bedroom is small and you would like space for them to work and play, then a study corner is essential.

2. Double bunks

Muebles Infantiles, KiKi Diseño y Decoración KiKi Diseño y Decoración Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
KiKi Diseño y Decoración

KiKi Diseño y Decoración
KiKi Diseño y Decoración
KiKi Diseño y Decoración

A double bunk is ideal for more than one kid, or if your child has regular sleepover parties with cousins and friends.

3. Under the stairs

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

Convert that unused area under the stairs into a sleek and organised closet area, perfect for everything from those winter coats to your shoes.

4. Fitted

Baños pequeños, Baños Rom Baños Rom Classic style bathroom
Baños Rom

Baños Rom
Baños Rom
Baños Rom

A tiny bathroom means limited space, so plan your laundry area accordingly. This washing machine fits into this bathroom perfectly, and because there's already access to water, minimal plumbing needs to be done to install it.

5. Shelving

Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

A bedroom with a minimalist style such as this, is awesome if you fancy pretty femininity for your decor.

6. Cute and simple

English Rose Seafoam Divan Bed Little Lucy Willow Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
Little Lucy Willow

English Rose Seafoam Divan Bed

Little Lucy Willow
Little Lucy Willow
Little Lucy Willow

The colour scheme, layout, lighting and storage of this simply cute bedroom is brilliant.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The drawers

Küchenfronten - weiß, ALNO AG ALNO AG KitchenCabinets & shelves
ALNO AG

ALNO AG
ALNO AG
ALNO AG

Kitchen drawers are usually filled with doubles and triples of utensils, some may be broken or out of date. Get rid of those old utensils for an uncluttered and organise kitchen.

8. Hidden kitchen

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Small kitchens
MILL-HOUSE

MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE

Your small apartment doesn't need to feel claustrophobic, hide your kitchen behind sleek doors and your studio living space will have a charming upmarket appeal. 

9. Petite living room

Apartamento Le Parc I, Dauster Arquitetura Dauster Arquitetura Media room
Dauster Arquitetura

Dauster Arquitetura
Dauster Arquitetura
Dauster Arquitetura

Our final room idea is smart, attractive and elegant… an awesome decor idea for a cosy living room, that enjoys sophisticated design, luxurious shades or cream and beige and of course eye-catching illumination. You may want to have a look at Home improvement: the advantages of laminate flooring too.

12 things you're probably not cleaning properly
How have you decorated your small home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks