12 things you're probably not cleaning properly

Are you cleaning your house properly to get rid of germs and grime? The team at homify aren't too sure about that, which is why they compiled this handy article with 12 tips and tricks to ensure that your home remains clean, comfortable and perfect enough for a visit from anyone, even your mother-in-law. Let's take a look at these helpful ideas.
Use a professional polishing machine to get your floor squeaky clean.
Don't forget to tidy up regularly so your home doesn't look like a bomb went off.
A high pressure water pump will get rid of that caked-on dirt and debris lodged on your roof.
Vacuum your bedroom mattress every other week to efficiently remove bed bugs and dust mites.
Use a cloth and detergent to remove soap scum and lime build up on your shower tiles.
Aside from the automatic filter system, always clean the leaves and debris from your pool.
Don't let those dirty dishes pile up to the end of the week. Wash them as you use them and your kitchen will always be neat and under control.
A specialised window washing detergent will remove those dusty stains and sticky hand prints that have settled here.
The final space that should be cleaned often is the car, especially if you would like to save money.