12 things you're probably not cleaning properly

Are you cleaning your house properly to get rid of germs and grime? The team at homify aren't too sure about that, which is why they compiled this handy article with 12 tips and tricks to ensure that your home remains clean, comfortable and perfect enough for a visit from anyone, even your mother-in-law. Let's take a look at these helpful ideas.

1. Polish the floor

Use a professional polishing machine to get your floor squeaky clean.

2. Tidy

Don't forget to tidy up regularly so your home doesn't look like a bomb went off.

3. Dust it

Dusting and mopping your floor is an essential everyday chore.

4. Sponges

Clean your sponges and let them air dry before storing them in a cupboard.

5. The roof

A high pressure water pump will get rid of that caked-on dirt and debris lodged on your roof.

6. Mattress

Vacuum your bedroom mattress every other week to efficiently remove bed bugs and dust mites.

7. Tiles

Use a cloth and detergent to remove soap scum and lime build up on your shower tiles.

8. Pool

Aside from the automatic filter system, always clean the leaves and debris from your pool.

9. Dishes

Don't let those dirty dishes pile up to the end of the week. Wash them as you use them and your kitchen will always be neat and under control.

10. Rug

Take a vacuum to the rug, especially if it is dense and shaggy.

11. Windows

A specialised window washing detergent will remove those dusty stains and sticky hand prints that have settled here.

12. Car

The final space that should be cleaned often is the car, especially if you would like to save money.

Are you sure that you're cleaning your home properly?

