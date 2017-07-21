More than 20 fantastic fountains for your patio walls

The sound of water is an awesome way to aid your efforts to relax and unwind, fountains are easy to incorporate as a water feature for your patio, and although it may take some time to think about the best option to suit your space and budget, it's definitely a creative decorative option. In this feature, we look at more than 20 fantastic weeping fountains that are gorgeous and dramatic enough for any household.
Natural elements are enhanced by each other. Here we see stone, wood and water working perfectly for an inviting decor.
A stone wall with a modern design is sleek and sophisticated.
Go for stainless steel for a cool and contemporary effect.
It's important to incorporate a window for more natural light in your terrace.
Creeping vines, stunning greenery and pretty plants may be the best accompaniment for your fountain.
Create a welcoming entrance with a fascinating fountain feature at the entrance to your home. This one has an exceptionally colonial inspired charm.
Some classic traditional elements such as this, are great for a large patio.
Do you enjoy and admire art? Then a sensational sculpture is terrific enough to be dramatic.
Adapt the weeping fountain to fit your wall perfectly.
A sphere for the garden is available in a variety of sizes to suit any garden size.
Use rustic stones in a variety of colours, shapes and sizes to add that country feel to your fountain.
This fountain is lined with bamboo, in a beautiful round design that is unique and attractive.
Build a wall around your pool and include a fascinating fountain.
Adapt the reservoir in your backyard to include a few grassy plants.
Divide a patio space with an elegant translucent wall for an original and enhance a refreshing ambiance.
