Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

More than 20 fantastic fountains for your patio walls

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Hacienda Chaká, Arturo Campos Arquitectos Arturo Campos Arquitectos Colonial style window and door
Loading admin actions …

The sound of water is an awesome way to aid your efforts to relax and unwind, fountains are easy to incorporate as a water feature for your patio, and although it may take some time to think about the best option to suit your space and budget, it's definitely a creative decorative option. In this feature, we look at more than 20 fantastic weeping fountains that are gorgeous and dramatic enough for any household.

1. Bamboo for a small patio

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

2. A weeping stone wall

CASA CICA / MARRAM ARQUITECTOS, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura

Natural elements are enhanced by each other. Here we see stone, wood and water working perfectly for an inviting decor.

3. Modern

Modern Family garden in North London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern Garden
Earth Designs

Modern Family garden in North London

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

A stone wall with a modern design is sleek and sophisticated.

​ 4. Stainless steel

Courtyard Garden Unique Landscapes Modern Garden
Unique Landscapes

Courtyard Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

Go for stainless steel for a cool and contemporary effect.

5. Natural light

Casa de la Musica, Arquitectura Positiva Arquitectura Positiva Tropical style garden
Arquitectura Positiva

Arquitectura Positiva
Arquitectura Positiva
Arquitectura Positiva

It's important to incorporate a window for more natural light in your terrace.

6. A fountain inside a garden

homify Modern Garden Synthetic Green
homify

homify
homify
homify

Creeping vines, stunning greenery and pretty plants may be the best accompaniment for your fountain.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Welcoming entrance

Hacienda Chaká, Arturo Campos Arquitectos Arturo Campos Arquitectos Colonial style window and door
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

Create a welcoming entrance with a fascinating fountain feature at the entrance to your home. This one has an exceptionally colonial inspired charm.

8. Traditional approach

Stone Water Fountain Unique Landscapes Classic style garden
Unique Landscapes

Stone Water Fountain

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

Some classic traditional elements such as this, are great for a large patio.

9. Artistic sculpture

Helen Sinclair Sculpture Unique Landscapes Minimalist style garden
Unique Landscapes

Helen Sinclair Sculpture

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

Do you enjoy and admire art? Then a sensational sculpture is terrific enough to be dramatic.

10. On the exterior wall

Rio Novo - Lively, Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

Adapt the weeping fountain to fit your wall perfectly.

11. For the confined space

Traditional Garden - Decked Seating Area Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Traditional Garden—Decked Seating Area

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

A sphere for the garden is available in a variety of sizes to suit any garden size. 

12. Here's another cool idea for a small patio or terrace

Water zone Studio Earthbox Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Studio Earthbox

Water zone

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

​13. Country inspired

Paseo Zona Sul , Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Commercial spaces Shopping Centres
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

Use rustic stones in a variety of colours, shapes and sizes to add that country feel to your fountain.

14. Farmstyle rustic feature

homify Garden Accessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. With wood

Bassins, Fontaines et Cascades, SO GARDEN SO GARDEN Garden Accessories & decoration
SO GARDEN

SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN

This fountain is lined with bamboo, in a beautiful round design that is unique and attractive. 

16. Part of the pool

Bassins, Fontaines et Cascades, SO GARDEN SO GARDEN Garden Swim baths & ponds
SO GARDEN

SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN

Build a wall around your pool and include a fascinating fountain.

17. In the backyard

Bassins, Fontaines et Cascades, SO GARDEN SO GARDEN Garden Swim baths & ponds
SO GARDEN

SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN

Adapt the reservoir in your backyard to include a few grassy plants.

​ 18. A weeping wall for a small interior

homify Interior landscaping
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. Glamourous and opulent

Stainless Steel Metal Water Feature Unique Landscapes Modern Garden
Unique Landscapes

Stainless Steel Metal Water Feature

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

Divide a patio space with an elegant translucent wall for an original and enhance a refreshing ambiance.

20. Fresh and inviting small entrance

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

21. Cover the whole wall!

Diseño de Jardin MOA-PITIC, Acrópolis Arquitectura Acrópolis Arquitectura Modern Garden
Acrópolis Arquitectura

Acrópolis Arquitectura
Acrópolis Arquitectura
Acrópolis Arquitectura

If you liked this homify feature, have a look at 7 outdoor storage ideas you probably haven't thought of too.

12 pictures of kitchens with wooden cabinets
Have you considered a fountain to decorate your patio?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks