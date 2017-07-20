14 ideas for a beautiful stylish home

It's one thing to have a beautiful home, but it's another thing to have a home that is cosy and welcoming. In this homify feature, we look at 14 fantastic tips and tricks to enhance your decor in sleek style. You don't need to spend an insane amount to upgrade your house in trendy and tasteful decor, fixtures and furniture. Let's find out more with help from some professionals.
A soft and shaggy rug will invite you to take off your shoes and relax. The perfect addition to decorate and divide environments.
Embroidered bed linen is ideal for that rustic inspired decor that has a romantic aesthetic too.
Fresh flowers are fantastic to brighten up an interior with colour and sweet smelling scents.
Wood has a natural characteristic that is warm and welcoming. It's available in a variety of shades that enhance a decor style, from modern to vintage.
Baked bread, yummy cakes and delicious cooks all have one thing in common… the oven.
Keep warm with an enchanting fireplace, just in time for winter.
These vintage pieces, bring plenty of personality to the interior.
Go for textiles that enhance a comfortable and cosy atmosphere.
Economic, easy to find and luxurious, cushions are great for a couch in the living room.
Organise your shelf with pretty wicker baskets.
You may have an old-fashioned wooden cupboard that still has some life left, but it just needs something new. Think about upgrading and restoring it to include in your vintage inspired home.
Sultry illumination will have an incredible effect on the home. Think warm and welcoming when switching up your lights. Here are Our top 10 South African living rooms