Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 ideas for a beautiful stylish home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Home Decor J|K, Carolina Fagundes - Arquitetura e Interiores Carolina Fagundes - Arquitetura e Interiores Living room
Loading admin actions …

It's one thing to have a beautiful home, but it's another thing to have a home that is cosy and welcoming. In this homify feature, we look at 14 fantastic tips and tricks to enhance your decor in sleek style. You don't need to spend an insane amount to upgrade your house in trendy and tasteful decor, fixtures and furniture. Let's find out more with help from some professionals.

1. The right carpet

Varios, Arkiurbana Arkiurbana Living room
Arkiurbana

Arkiurbana
Arkiurbana
Arkiurbana

A soft and shaggy rug will invite you to take off your shoes and relax. The perfect addition to decorate and divide environments.

2. Bed linen

Bordados 100% a mano, Tienda de Costumbres Tienda de Costumbres BedroomTextiles
Tienda de Costumbres

Tienda de Costumbres
Tienda de Costumbres
Tienda de Costumbres

Embroidered bed linen is ideal for that rustic inspired decor that has a romantic aesthetic too.

3. Flowers

Proyecto de Vivienda en Vigo, Modesto Crespo Modesto Crespo Modern dining room
Modesto Crespo

Modesto Crespo
Modesto Crespo
Modesto Crespo

Fresh flowers are fantastic to brighten up an interior with colour and sweet smelling scents.

4. Wooden elements

homify Scandinavian style dining room White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wood has a natural characteristic that is warm and welcoming. It's available in a variety of shades that enhance a decor style, from modern to vintage.

5. Natural stone walls

homify Eclectic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Oven cooking

Bread Bin, Sonntagsstaat Sonntagsstaat KitchenStorage
Sonntagsstaat

Sonntagsstaat
Sonntagsstaat
Sonntagsstaat

Baked bread, yummy cakes and delicious cooks all have one thing in common… the oven.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​ 7. The fireplace

CHIMENEAS EN PIEDRA NATURAL, RUBIO STONE SLL RUBIO STONE SLL HouseholdAccessories & decoration
RUBIO STONE SLL

RUBIO STONE SLL
RUBIO STONE SLL
RUBIO STONE SLL

Keep warm with an enchanting fireplace, just in time for winter.

8. Vintage pieces

Playroom Vintage, Estación Ortiz Estación Ortiz Teen bedroom
Estación Ortiz

Estación Ortiz
Estación Ortiz
Estación Ortiz

These vintage pieces, bring plenty of personality to the interior.

9. Candles

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

It's amazing what a magical decorative effect on your home.

​10. Textiles

Varios, Arkiurbana Arkiurbana Classic style bedroom
Arkiurbana

Arkiurbana
Arkiurbana
Arkiurbana

Go for textiles that enhance a comfortable and cosy atmosphere.

​11. Cushions

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Economic, easy to find and luxurious, cushions are great for a couch in the living room.

Another option

Rinnovo Arredo, Studio HAUS Studio HAUS Modern living room
Studio HAUS

Studio HAUS
Studio HAUS
Studio HAUS

12. Wicker storage

Private Objekte, Peter Rohde Innenarchitektur Peter Rohde Innenarchitektur Modern living room
Peter Rohde Innenarchitektur

Peter Rohde Innenarchitektur
Peter Rohde Innenarchitektur
Peter Rohde Innenarchitektur

Organise your shelf with pretty wicker baskets.

Another option

Rustico Chic, Cena De.Coração Cena De.Coração Garden Plants & flowers Multicolored
Cena De.Coração

Cena De.Coração
Cena De.Coração
Cena De.Coração

13. Restore old furniture

Minicucina L 145 , LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME Kitchen Solid Wood Green
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

You may have an old-fashioned wooden cupboard that still has some life left, but it just needs something new. Think about upgrading and restoring it to include in your vintage inspired home.

14. Warmth of beautiful lighting

Home Decor J|K, Carolina Fagundes - Arquitetura e Interiores Carolina Fagundes - Arquitetura e Interiores Living room
Carolina Fagundes—Arquitetura e Interiores

Carolina Fagundes - Arquitetura e Interiores
Carolina Fagundes—Arquitetura e Interiores
Carolina Fagundes - Arquitetura e Interiores

Sultry illumination will have an incredible effect on the home. Think warm and welcoming when switching up your lights. Here are Our top 10 South African living rooms

Take care of your deck or patio throughout winter
How would you make your home more beautiful?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks