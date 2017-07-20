Take care of your deck or patio throughout winter

The patio and deck area of your home are often neglected, especially during the icy cold winter. But, even though you're not using this space as much, it's probably necessary to maintain it throughout the year. By checking up on the foundation and materials regularly, you'll avoid the costly effort of replacing it all once the damage is done. Let's take a look at these top tips to care for your outdoor space.
The balustrades around your balcony need to be up to code, although accidents do happen. It's important to consider how they can be avoided. Check up on any loose wood and whether rusty bolts need to be replaced.
The glass panels of any door will break if not fixed in properly.
A perfect lawn adds chic and stylish greenery to any outdoor space, be sure to get rid of those weeds and your patio will be a year round pleasure.
It's important to check the wooden slats of your deck before the harsh rainy season, to remove and replace any damaged pieces and you'll avoid injuries and accidents.
Prune your trees and plants on the patio to keep it looking neat and tidy. Remember to plant your favourite blooms and trees in a spot that will receive optimal sunshine and fresh air. Don't forget to get a good look at the stairs too, this is essential to avoid any broken and worn spots here and there.
Our final tip for maintaining your patio and deck during winter means fixing the leaks and drafts in the roof well before the time. Although a roof can be touched up efficiently, a professional will need to fix it into place initially.