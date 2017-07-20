Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Take care of your deck or patio throughout winter

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Scandinavian style garden
Loading admin actions …

The patio and deck area of your home are often neglected, especially during the icy cold winter. But, even though you're not using this space as much, it's probably necessary to maintain it throughout the year. By checking up on the foundation and materials regularly, you'll avoid the costly effort of replacing it all once the damage is done. Let's take a look at these top tips to care for your outdoor space.

Balustrades and railings

Top deck A4AC Architects Modern houses Wood Grey deck
A4AC Architects

Top deck

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

The balustrades around your balcony need to be up to code, although accidents do happen. It's important to consider how they can be avoided. Check up on any loose wood and whether rusty bolts need to be replaced.

Door

푸른하늘 아래의 거실, 「파티오」가 있는 스패니쉬 스타일의 집. , 주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아 주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아 Mediterranean style garden Stone White
주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아

주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아
주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아
주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아

The glass panels of any door will break if not fixed in properly.

Lawn

RESIDÊNCIA RMJ, Felipe Bueno Arquitetura Felipe Bueno Arquitetura Modern Garden
Felipe Bueno Arquitetura

Felipe Bueno Arquitetura
Felipe Bueno Arquitetura
Felipe Bueno Arquitetura

A perfect lawn adds chic and stylish greenery to any outdoor space, be sure to get rid of those weeds and your patio will be a year round pleasure.

Deck

Ático Barcelona, CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO Classic style garden
CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO

CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO
CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO
CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO

It's important to check the wooden slats of your deck before the harsh rainy season, to remove and replace any damaged pieces and you'll avoid injuries and accidents.

Plants and trees

Umbau Sanierung eines Bungalow, Neugebauer Architekten BDA Neugebauer Architekten BDA Modern Garden
Neugebauer Architekten BDA

Neugebauer Architekten BDA
Neugebauer Architekten BDA
Neugebauer Architekten BDA

Prune your trees and plants on the patio to keep it looking neat and tidy. Remember to plant your favourite blooms and trees in a spot that will receive optimal sunshine and fresh air. Don't forget to get a good look at the stairs too, this is essential to avoid any broken and worn spots here and there.

Roof

homify Scandinavian style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Our final tip for maintaining your patio and deck during winter means fixing the leaks and drafts in the roof well before the time. Although a roof can be touched up efficiently, a professional will need to fix it into place initially. Here's How to paint your own home

A contemporary home with creative charm
How often do you maintain your outdoor area?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks