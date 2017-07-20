A contemporary home with creative charm

Ever wonder what it's like to have a modern home with charming features? A place to relax and unwind while you get ready to face the day. Well, this contemporary home has all the makings of comfort, elegance and fresh design, perfect for a homeowner that is contemplating a move to the suburbs. But, even though these are rendered images, we get an idea at just how awesome this house will be.
The front façade is simple yet sophisticated with exposed brick walls, geometric lines. Grey rocks and a brick driveway, as well as a few tall trees adds a welcoming effect to the exterior.
Enjoy the sunset from the comfort of your backyard, it’s a tasteful and trendy design choice for a home that fits a socialising family. The lovely lawn is the perfect space to entertain, while an outdoor grill will complete the appealing architecture.
The aerial view of this sensational modern showcases the awesome layout and spacious structure. The front connects to the back of the home through a compound-like design. Your guests don't have to go through your home to get to the outdoor party.
The open plan living room is inviting from all angles, allowing for easy access to the kitchen and dining area. The colour scheme is great for a homeowner with a funky personality.
These folding doors open out onto the courtyard that houses a perfect patio. Seamless design allows the interior and exterior of the home to feel effortless and attractive.
The final aspect of this home design is the beautiful courtyard. All it needs is some outdoor dining, a few gorgeous planters for your favourite blooms and herbs and you'll be good to go with your next house party. Have a look at this article for Woodworking: 7 types of wood to build the home with