7 small but simple kitchens for your inspiration

Let’s be honest: most of us will never have gigantic kitchens with hundreds of square metres and spacious layouts big enough to entertain to our hearts’ content. Reality has made it so that most kitchens are very much limited in terms of legroom, meaning some clever planning and creative thinking to not only fit in all the appliances, but ensure enough countertop surfaces for culinary prepping, as well as adequate legroom for moving.

But don’t despair, for here on homify we always bring good news, like these 7 small-and-simple-yet-super-stylish kitchens that show you exactly how a small amount of space can still hold a big amount of style!