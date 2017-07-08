​This Umhlanga home is one sleek beauty!

Know those rare structures that just take your breath away the second you enter them (or see a high-quality photo of them)? This homify 360° discovery is one of those!

From Redesign Interiors in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal comes ‘House Naidoo’, situated in Umhlanga. This super memorable house with its elegant and sophisticated designs also has a stunning sea view to boot (some people just have all the luck!).

A mixture of natural products, including marble, ensures some stunning interior designs that will make anybody absolutely green with envy. And then we haven’t even begun talking about the high-gloss porcelain and kitchen cupboards…