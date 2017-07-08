Your browser is out-of-date.

​This Umhlanga home is one sleek beauty!

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House Naidoo, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern kitchen
Know those rare structures that just take your breath away the second you enter them (or see a high-quality photo of them)? This homify 360° discovery is one of those!

From Redesign Interiors in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal comes ‘House Naidoo’, situated in Umhlanga. This super memorable house with its elegant and sophisticated designs also has a stunning sea view to boot (some people just have all the luck!). 

A mixture of natural products, including marble, ensures some stunning interior designs that will make anybody absolutely green with envy. And then we haven’t even begun talking about the high-gloss porcelain and kitchen cupboards…

Welcome, welcome!

House Naidoo, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Now this is how you welcome guests in style (while holding a flute of champagne, of course). A decadent amount of space ensured the professionals had lots of rooms for their creative ideas, resulting in high-quality finishes and designs to create the striking end result.

Dazzling features

House Naidoo, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern living room
Clearly these pros know their stuff when it comes to lighting, for have a look at this fantastic mix here in the spacious living room: layered artificial lighting providing ample illumination, plus the bonus of generous natural lighting pouring inside via the windows and glass doors!

A dream kitchen

House Naidoo, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern kitchen
When was the last time you witnessed such artistic touches that wasn’t in an art gallery? This kitchen is simply miraculous with its laser-cut copper and white ceiling, which extends all the way to the dining space.

Decadent décor for dining

House Naidoo, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern dining room
As if the ceiling didn’t make enough jaws drop, the backlit marble against the wall ensures some more pizzazz without resorting to overkill. And just see how the dark-toned wood of the furniture complement the earthy colour palette.

We simply need to see some more!

House Naidoo, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern kitchen
House Naidoo, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern living room
House Naidoo, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
We’re curious to know what you think of this house...

