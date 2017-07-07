Your browser is out-of-date.

12 small and simple living room layouts

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Viva Vogue, Lorna Gross Interior Design
Question: what’s the most used room in any home? Our answer? The living room. Just think about how many times you socialise with friends, entertain work colleagues, or just lounge lazily with a book or the latest Game of Thrones episode on TV – and where do all these activities take place? Exactly!

But just like the choice in décor and furniture, the living room layout needs to complement the user’s style and the space’s function – will you place the living room’s emphasis on a focal point (like a fireplace or the wall-mounted TV) for example, or is the main aim of the room to engage in conversation?

Let’s get some stunning inspiration for layouts, colours, patterns, furniture and all those lovely little things one usually sees in the living room, even in rather small ones.

1. The colourful patterned tiles really ground this living room in a charming way.

Casa de la Luz, Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

2. Notice how chic that L-shaped sofa hugs the space from the side.

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project #

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

3. We’re always game for contrasting colours and fabulous parquet flooring!

Bath Interior Design Project and Showpiece , Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

Bath Interior Design Project and Showpiece

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

4. The mix of cool blues and stark whites brings a rather pleasant colour scheme to this cosy gathering space.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Of course a neutral colour scheme works perfectly in a small space, but please add a pattern or two.

Lounge Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Lounge

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

6. This tiny living room feels gigantic thanks to that breathtaking view!

Le Recolte Retirement Village, Modo
Modo

Le Recolte Retirement Village

Modo
Modo
Modo

7. Not everyone’s taste, sure, but we think this rustic living room is just ideal for cosy winter nights.

Miner's Cottage II: Living Room design storey
design storey

Miner's Cottage II: Living Room

design storey
design storey
design storey

8. See the way the furniture are facing each other? The perfect way to stimulate conversation.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Eye-catching patterns are sure to take the focus off the room’s small layout—just don’t overdo it!

House B Jozi, Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

House B Jozi

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

10. This curvy sofa is sure to fill up any room and make it feel much more comfy in the process.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Who has time to think about small layouts when glamorous wallpaper and sleek finishes are there to be enjoyed?

Viva Vogue - Living Room Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

Viva Vogue—Living Room

Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design
Lorna Gross Interior Design

12. Thin lines, comfy fabrics and a clean colour scheme – don’t you just love Scandinavian designs?

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS

MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

This just in: Our top 10 South African living rooms. Take a look!

DIY: 11 steps to building your own home
Which living room layout (and design) do you fancy?

