12 small and simple living room layouts

Question: what’s the most used room in any home? Our answer? The living room. Just think about how many times you socialise with friends, entertain work colleagues, or just lounge lazily with a book or the latest Game of Thrones episode on TV – and where do all these activities take place? Exactly!

But just like the choice in décor and furniture, the living room layout needs to complement the user’s style and the space’s function – will you place the living room’s emphasis on a focal point (like a fireplace or the wall-mounted TV) for example, or is the main aim of the room to engage in conversation?

Let’s get some stunning inspiration for layouts, colours, patterns, furniture and all those lovely little things one usually sees in the living room, even in rather small ones.