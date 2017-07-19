11 easy ways to give your bathroom a hotel look

A hotel inspired bathroom decor is the perfect way to end a long tiring day at work. Think spa detail, brilliant lighting and of course a view of the landscape when planning your ideal design. In this homify feature, we have a look at 11 amazing yet easy tips and tricks to that hotel look to your bathroom. Let's be inspired by some of the awesome decor examples.
Dark hues of grey, gorgeous greenery and of course some wooden features enhances this lovely neutral inspired bathroom decor.
While natural lighting, an interesting layout and some quirky elements makes this bathroom an interesting option too.
Incorporate the views of your city into the bathroom, just like you would experience at a lavish luxury hotel.
Or opt for the peace and privacy that comes with wooden shutters.
Vibrant mosaic tiles, a pretty orchid and of course some lovely lighting in all the right places makes this an enviable design.
Here's another example of perfectly placed lights.
Include a textured wall tile for a fancy effect or simple add a plush rug for a comfy and cosy atmosphere.
An extraordinary and spacious bathroom doesn't need to be cluttered, this one is proof of sophisticated style.
Go with a sleek and modern shower cabin and feel revitalised and refreshed.
Double sinks with multiple storage are a perfect for a bathroom that can store anything from detergents and toiletries to extra towels.
Our final bathroom has a fascinating eclectic design, from neutral features to contemporary fixtures and even a bit of drama. How's that to keep your home interesting and attractive?