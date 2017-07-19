Your browser is out-of-date.

11 easy ways to give your bathroom a hotel look

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Modern bathroom Concrete Grey
Loading admin actions …

A hotel inspired bathroom decor is the perfect way to end a long tiring day at work. Think spa detail, brilliant lighting and of course a view of the landscape when planning your ideal design. In this homify feature, we have a look at 11 amazing yet easy tips and tricks to that hotel look to your bathroom. Let's be inspired by some of the awesome decor examples.

1. Neutrals

Bathroom 2 JSD Interiors Eclectic style bathroom Wood Grey modern bathroom design,contemporary,white oak,vanity,bathroom vanity,bathroom vanity
JSD Interiors

Bathroom 2

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Dark hues of grey, gorgeous greenery and of course some wooden features enhances this lovely neutral inspired bathroom decor.

2. Naturals

TREE HOUSE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Industrial style bathroom
Studious Architects

TREE HOUSE

Studious Architects
Studious Architects
Studious Architects

While natural lighting, an interesting layout and some quirky elements makes this bathroom an interesting option too.

3. Views

House St Andrews, Principia Design Principia Design Modern bathroom
Principia Design

House St Andrews

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

Incorporate the views of your city into the bathroom, just like you would experience at a lavish luxury hotel.

4. Privacy

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Modern bathroom
Karel Keuler Architects

Modern Farmhouse—Silverlakes Nature Reserve

Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects

Or opt for the peace and privacy that comes with wooden shutters.

5. Vibrant

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Vibrant mosaic tiles, a pretty orchid and of course some lovely lighting in all the right places makes this an enviable design.

6. Lights

Apex Building - Penthouse, House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Modern bathroom
House of Gargoyle

Apex Building—Penthouse

House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle
House of Gargoyle

Here's another example of perfectly placed lights.

7. Textures

House Shenck Rerh, Rudman Visagie Rudman Visagie Modern bathroom
Rudman Visagie

House Shenck Rerh

Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie

Include a textured wall tile for a fancy effect or simple add a plush rug for a comfy and cosy atmosphere.

8. So much space

Master bathroom. Architectural Hub Modern bathroom Grey
Architectural Hub

Master bathroom.

Architectural Hub
Architectural Hub
Architectural Hub

An extraordinary and spacious bathroom doesn't need to be cluttered, this one is proof of sophisticated style.

9. Modern

House Wolmarans, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects Modern bathroom
Coetzee Alberts Architects

House Wolmarans

Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

Go with a sleek and modern shower cabin and feel revitalised and refreshed.

10. Double sinks and storage

Let The Light In, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern bathroom
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Let The Light In

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Double sinks with multiple storage are a perfect for a bathroom that can store anything from detergents and toiletries to extra towels.

11. Ultimate eclectic

House Pautz homify Modern bathroom Concrete Grey basin,modern bathtub,bathroom mirror,bathroom floor,bathroom sink,bathroom lighting
homify

House Pautz

homify
homify
homify

Our final bathroom has a fascinating eclectic design, from neutral features to contemporary fixtures and even a bit of drama. How's that to keep your home interesting and attractive? Have a look at Bathroom on a budget: 6 smart, low cost ideas

​Die Johannesburg huis wat amper té mooi is
Does your bathroom resemble a hotel?

