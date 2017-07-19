Your browser is out-of-date.

7 pictures of small and simple bathrooms

House Snyman, Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern bathroom
Is your bathroom in need of an upgrade? Well, then think clean lines, sultry colours and of course a few rustic touches here and there in your South African bathroom. These 7 pictures are perfectly inspirational, especially if its bathroom decor you're after. Consider your lighting choice carefully, and don't forget to include storage and stylish fixtures and fittings. Let's take a look for hints and tips to suit your home.

1. Wooden division

How about a wooden divider to separate a spacious bathroom? Create your own by trimming those young branches in the yard and giving them a good coat of varnish.

2. Behind the mirror

LED lights behind your mirrors are essential to for perfect make-up application, while adding a modern elegance to the bathroom too.

3. Some grey

Grey is great for a bathroom colour scheme. It allows the space to be altered and adapted as the mood seems fit, from the vibrant to the neutral. This bathroom is awesome!

4. Double basin

You may be a loving couple, but it's the small fights that matter most. Avoid a fight over space at the sink by including a double basin into the design.

5. Fresh and fantastic

Fresh, fascinating and fantastic. That's the epitome of this brilliant bathroom design, colour and layout.

6. Storage

Wooden draws are awesome for storing all your bathroom must-haves. You'll never have to search for those toiletries again.

7. Timeless

All-white fixtures and fittings, wooden storage and plenty of natural light… this is a simple bathroom with timeless yet trendy style that should make an ideal for a large, growing family. How about these 7 simple tricks to make your bathroom look more expensive?

How have you decorated your bathroom?

