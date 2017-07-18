Your browser is out-of-date.

9 pictures of home entrances

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Your home entrance is the first glimpse at the decor and design that your guests get to see. Mirrors, lighting, colour and textured elements are easy way to boost your decor throughout the home, but let's take a look at these 9 stunning houses for decor tips and tricks that will create a more welcoming and inviting house in no time. Decor needs to have a personal element and this is possible with help from homify.

1. Interior garden

PROJECTO 3, Grupo HC Grupo HC Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
A gorgeous garden that is easy to maintain is an excellent option for a modern home with a minimalist design.

2. Photo gallery

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Line your corridor with perfectly framed photographs, whether it's family images or memories of the holidays. Stick to black frames for a modern design that is easy to add to every year.

3. Hues of blue

Stripes, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Blue your favourite colour? Opt for a striped blue colour palette and decorate your home in tones of the sky and ocean.

4. Striped special

Apartamento Lisboa, Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Grey stripes combined with grey stripes makes this white side table at the entrance absolutely chic and pretty.

5. Pop of colour

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
An all-white entrance means the decor possibilities are endless. How about yellow for an eclectic element?

6. Artistic

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Marble Turquoise
Don't forget to use your art to your decor advantage. Use the colour scheme from your favourite painting to your advantage and incorporate it into your entrance design.

7. Rustic

Casa de descanso en Chapala, Mikkael Kreis Architects Mikkael Kreis Architects Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Think about gorgeous greenery to enhance an inviting ambiance at the entrance. This design is ultimately rustic and elegant too.

8. Organised

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Go with the organised approach to decor and include storage at the entrance. Doing so will ensure that you keep your coat, shoes and umbrella at hand before leaving for a night out on the town.

9. Mirror check

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Our final entrance has a mirror with a side table, keeping up appearances is key, especially as a sophisticated homeowner with so much style. Have a look at these 9 simple ideas for home entrances 

6 simple living room layouts
Which entrance decor suits your home?

