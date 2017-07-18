6 simple living room layouts

Decorating your living room doesn't need to be an expensive and tiresome project, the simpler your living room decor, the better it will be for trendy and tasteful design. These 6 living room layouts are simple, elegant and easy to recreate, take a look at this feature for inspirational tips and tricks!
Our final living room layout is awesome if you prefer eclectic elements. Everything from the storage to the sofa placement is brilliant enough for the quirky personality. Think about including a dramatic Persian rug as a vibrant feature that is essential for the space.
Incorporate natural lighting in your decor and opt for the elegant and sophisticated touch of leather furniture instead. Enjoy a view of the garden and keep an eye on the kids while you enjoy a cup of coffee.
Lovely tones of cream, grey and beige are excellent for a living room that has a classic decor element, while luxurious illumination creates a spectacular ambiance that is striking enough for a sophisticated homeowner.
There's nothing quite like a fantastic fireplace to warm up the living room, with friendly comfort in mind. The Mediterranean inspired decor and pretty palette makes this an ideal choice for a home at the seaside.
Now for the minimalist home. Decorated in a simple colour scheme, clean lines, transparent surfaces and one large sofa as opposed to two or three, this living room is exceptional. The perfect contemporary fireplace completes this design with quality and modern appeal.
The limits are endless for your spacious living room, include more than one couch with multiple scatter cushions for ultimate comfort and cosiness.