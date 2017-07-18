Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 simple living room layouts

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Living room
Loading admin actions …

Decorating your living room doesn't need to be an expensive and tiresome project, the simpler your living room decor, the  better it will be for trendy and tasteful design. These 6 living room layouts are simple, elegant and easy to recreate, take a look at this feature for inspirational tips and tricks!

1. Eclectic chic

House Pautz homify Modern living room Concrete Grey concrete stair,lounge chair,fire place,carpet,cosy sofa
homify

House Pautz

homify
homify
homify

Our final living room layout is awesome if you prefer eclectic elements. Everything from the storage to the sofa placement is brilliant enough for the quirky personality. Think about including a dramatic Persian rug as a vibrant feature that is essential for the space.

In need of some more living room decor inspiration? Here are Our top 10 South African living rooms

2. Natural lighting

House Pont, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern living room
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Pont

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

Incorporate natural lighting in your decor and opt for the elegant and sophisticated touch of leather furniture instead. Enjoy a view of the garden and keep an eye on the kids while you enjoy a cup of coffee.

3. Luxurious illumination

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern living room
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project #

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

Lovely tones of cream, grey and beige are excellent for a living room that has a classic decor element, while luxurious illumination creates a spectacular ambiance that is striking enough for a sophisticated homeowner.

4. With a fireplace

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Living room
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

There's nothing quite like a fantastic fireplace to warm up the living room, with friendly comfort in mind. The Mediterranean inspired decor and pretty palette makes this an ideal choice for a home at the seaside.

5. Minimalist

House St Andrews, Principia Design Principia Design Modern living room
Principia Design

House St Andrews

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

Now for the minimalist home. Decorated in a simple colour scheme, clean lines, transparent surfaces and one large sofa as opposed to two or three, this living room is exceptional. The perfect contemporary fireplace completes this design with quality and modern appeal.

6. Spacious

House Serengeti, www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za Modern living room
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za

House Serengeti

www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za

The limits are endless for your spacious living room, include more than one couch with multiple scatter cushions for ultimate comfort and cosiness.

How to properly clean your carpet (without paying for professionals!)
Do you have a favourite living room layout?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks