​The Bloemfontein house with a bloody brilliant style

Our newest homify 360° gem comes to us from Property Commerce Architects in Bloemfontein. The project that they’re sharing with us? House Snyman, located in Wild Olive Estate, a 420 m² structure that flaunts, among other things, three bedrooms, a separate flat over the garage, a fabulous outdoor space for entertaining, and a wicked design style that’s somewhere between modern and industrial.
Sound good? Scroll down to see more…
As far as kerb appeal goes, this house definitely has nothing to be concerned about. Check out that stunning double-storey height; the various balconies; the assortment of textures and patterns lending some visual detail; the warm and earthy colour palette…
Now what do you do when the friends drop by for a get-together? Well, as this 3D rendering shows us, we simply lead them to the back yard, where a spacious terrace (in oversized floor tiles) conjures up an entertainment area that seems most promising!
Let’s take another look at that delightful back yard, only this time we get a glimpse of not only the swimming pool, but also the entire body of the house seen from above, showing off just what a generous build this really is.
Of course a beautiful façade will only get you so far in life – you need interior spaces that are also beautiful and practical.
So, what are your thoughts on these sleek indoor areas that flaunt all the winning ingredients? Sleek finishes, spacious layouts, an elegant colour scheme, dazzling lighting, and an open-plan layout that ensures the social ambience of outside can be carried on inside without a hitch!
