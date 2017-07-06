Your browser is out-of-date.

​A Cape Town apartment with a cosmopolitan vibe

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO MINC DESIGN STUDIO Living room
Those who are familiar with Cape Town might have heard about the Waterfront; that sought-after area that provides it all: harbour views, a lively vibe, sleek living spaces (at a price, of course) and a cosmopolitan mix of travellers and holiday goers from all over the globe. 

Those who aren’t so familiar with the Waterfront can simply scroll down to take a look at this sophisticated apartment that got styled up by the experts over at Minc Design Studio. The client? A well-travelled individual who required warmth, soul and personality for his home away from home.

What he got was a graceful living space dipped in luxury that manages to reflect a “South African” flavour delivered in a contemporary design.

Open spaces

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO MINC DESIGN STUDIO Living room
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS

MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

The last thing anybody wants for their homes is a feeling of claustrophobia; thus, bless the smart person who came up with the concept of open-plan layouts!

We think this living room-meets-dining space enjoys a sleek and stylish look that also presents a decent dose of soft comfort and warm splendour – do you agree?

Basic beauty

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO MINC DESIGN STUDIO Living room
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS

MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

Not to favour one design style over another, but now that we’ve seen the beauty that the Scandinavian style has achieved in these interiors, we really can’t imagine this apartment any other way!

Stylish snoozing

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO MINC DESIGN STUDIO Scandinavian style bedroom
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS

MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

That soft, light and elegant look (and colour palette) continues into the bedroom, where it joins up with a generous amount of natural lighting pouring in through the floor-to-ceiling glass doors.

And just check out that dashing little desk and chair, offering up the perfect space for anything from informal dining and working to applying makeup or reading – talk about fab functionality!

Business is business

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO MINC DESIGN STUDIO Scandinavian style bathroom
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS

MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

When you gotta go, you gotta go – so you might as well do it in a stylish space, right? This bathroom reminds us that even the most private rooms in the house also deserve a look-at-me style – and judging by these oversized tiles, generous reflective surfaces and sleek finishes, this bathroom got what it deserved!

Shall we take a look at a few more images of these interiors?

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO MINC DESIGN STUDIO Living room
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS

MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS, MINC DESIGN STUDIO MINC DESIGN STUDIO Patios
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

WATERFRON STAY_GULMARN APARTMENTS

MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO
MINC DESIGN STUDIO

Seeking something sleeker? You got it! The R2 million Johannesburg home is sure to deliver the inspirational goods…

A dream design, or not your style at all – what are your thoughts?

