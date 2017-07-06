​A Cape Town apartment with a cosmopolitan vibe

Those who are familiar with Cape Town might have heard about the Waterfront; that sought-after area that provides it all: harbour views, a lively vibe, sleek living spaces (at a price, of course) and a cosmopolitan mix of travellers and holiday goers from all over the globe.

Those who aren’t so familiar with the Waterfront can simply scroll down to take a look at this sophisticated apartment that got styled up by the experts over at Minc Design Studio. The client? A well-travelled individual who required warmth, soul and personality for his home away from home.

What he got was a graceful living space dipped in luxury that manages to reflect a “South African” flavour delivered in a contemporary design.