​A dull family home gets a stunning upgrade

Today’s ‘before and after’ piece comes to us from Bloemfontein-based firm Property Commerce Architects, who took on the renovation of a residential house that got transformed into a much more modern living space, complete with sleek touches and genius layouts, of course.
And, as you’re about to see, the commitment that this project has to socialising is simply stunning…
As we can see, the front façade where the garage is located flaunted a lot of potential, especially in terms of legroom, yet not so much when it came to a modern look (although we do appreciate the neutral, earthy colour scheme).
We always get excited when seeing exterior spaces committed to socialising and/or relaxing, such as this little terrace at the side of the house overlooking the lawn.
But in all honesty, we think this design, although quaint and nice, could do with a much more modern look…
Now this is one stylish change, don’t you agree? What was once a cute little terrace has been transformed into a stylish outdoor space complete with wooden pergola, garden touch-ups and a few look-at-me potters for added effect. Looks quite easy to copy at home, right?
This 3D rendering gives us a sleek example of how far the commitment to exterior socialising stretches – a boma complete with surrounding seating structures have been created, giving these residents and their guests a beautiful outlook of the garden while still offering them easy access to the house.
Let’s take a look at some more images of this fabulous makeover project.
