Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​7 easy ways to style up your home’s entrance

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
MULROY BAY, DONEGAL, CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

We all know the importance of a first impression, but today we don’t want to teach you about firm handshakes and dazzling smiles, but rather how to beautify your house’s entrance so that guests are already floored before you’ve even offered them a drink!  

In the past, main rooms like living rooms enjoyed much more attention in terms of style and design, while hallways and corridors were usually neglected. However, those days are over, and today you can’t get away with a simple rug and hastily painted wall in your entryway! 

Let’s gather some inspiration with these entryways that have been styled up quite perfectly…

1. A beautiful vase and/or potted plant

Residencia Toronjos, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Some natural freshness is always appreciated, but you don’t need to plant an entire tree in your foyer. An eye-catching vase or beautiful potter can also enjoy some stylish attention.

2. Colours and works of art

Forti contrasti sul golfo di Napoli, PDV studio di progettazione PDV studio di progettazione Corridor, hallway & stairs Drawers & shelves Black
PDV studio di progettazione

PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione
PDV studio di progettazione

See how stunningly this entryway comes together via the different wall colours, as well as the vibrant art pieces. But also take note that neither wall nor décor pieces are too in-your-face about their styles!

3. Some antiques and stylish glass jars

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

A touch of vintage never hurt anyone, and when offset with something modern like a candle in a glass jar, the result can be quite stunning. 

Just see how this hallway is filled with style and character thanks to the bust of Alexander the Great placed on a vintage-style dresser, with an antique mirror and decorative candles completing the look.

4. A dresser and mirror for elegance

Cómodas de Entrada Modernas, Paco Escrivá Muebles Paco Escrivá Muebles Corridor, hallway & stairs Drawers & shelves
Paco Escrivá Muebles

Paco Escrivá Muebles
Paco Escrivá Muebles
Paco Escrivá Muebles

Remember that storage is just as important as style, even in an entryway. Luckily, a simple little dresser such as this doesn’t take up a lot of space, and can even look quite classy. 

Complete the look with a wall mirror and handful of décor pieces!

5. Wallpaper that wows

Zeitlos klassisch...als wär´s schon immer so gewesen!, THORA TOWN & COUNTRY THORA TOWN & COUNTRY Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
THORA TOWN &amp; COUNTRY

THORA TOWN & COUNTRY
THORA TOWN &amp; COUNTRY
THORA TOWN & COUNTRY

Don’t think that paint is your only option when it comes to walls. Any colour and pattern imaginable is available on the market; just be sure that your choice reflects the look and style of your entryway (vintage, modern, contemporary, etc.).

6. Floor patterns with vinyl coating

Villa Sapanca, Villa Sapanca Butik Konukevi Villa Sapanca Butik Konukevi Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
Villa Sapanca Butik Konukevi

Villa Sapanca Butik Konukevi
Villa Sapanca Butik Konukevi
Villa Sapanca Butik Konukevi

Why is vinyl so ideal? Well, because it’s reasonably priced, can be implemented rather quickly and has made a terrific comeback in recent years! 

You’ll find endless options, from traditional designs reminiscent of the old style to modern geometric-patterned tiles. And let’s not forget the easy-to-clean features that make this option a more preferred choice than a simple rug or carpet.

7. A stylish carpet

Hallway CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS

Hallway

CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS
CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS
CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS

But speaking of rugs – we are not dismissing the idea of laying down a beautiful soft piece of fabric on your floors at all! After all, that soft underfoot sensation is always a welcome touch. 

However, we advise that you choose the colour of your entryway rug with care, as it will gather dirt quicker than rugs or carpets in other rooms in the house. Six magical words to remember: professional cleaning on a regular basis! 

Next up for your inspiration: 9 cool ways to add some colour to your home.

​11 maklike stappe na ‘n pragtige moderne slaapkamer
Which of these tips will you be using to style up YOUR entryway?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks