​7 easy ways to style up your home’s entrance

We all know the importance of a first impression, but today we don’t want to teach you about firm handshakes and dazzling smiles, but rather how to beautify your house’s entrance so that guests are already floored before you’ve even offered them a drink!

In the past, main rooms like living rooms enjoyed much more attention in terms of style and design, while hallways and corridors were usually neglected. However, those days are over, and today you can’t get away with a simple rug and hastily painted wall in your entryway!

Let’s gather some inspiration with these entryways that have been styled up quite perfectly…