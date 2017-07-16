11 kitchens that make smart use of their small space

So your kitchen is small, but it shouldn't be difficult to make it smart. The two ideas can work together for a sleeker and more stylish kitchen design, something that homify knows a great deal about! Let's take a look at 11 kitchens that are sophisticated, petite and practical for design inspiration and eye-catching detail.
While this kitchen design opted for smaller appliances from the beginning, it means that the counter could be built with less space required.
This small kitchen is not exposed to bulky cupboards and large appliances.
A cute stove and extractor with modern lighting is essential for an aesthetically appealing yet functional design.
Use less cupboard space in your kitchen and go for hanging storage. This will have a vintage design that is great for those pots and pans.
Incorporate simple seating for those informal dining days, even if it's just for two people.
An all-white kitchen with steel appliances are the essential for a trendy and contemporary home that is cool and comfortable too.
If you love the idea of gadgets and gizmos, but your space is limited, then this kitchen storage unit is a fitting choice for your modern home.
Hide your kitchenette behind doors to ensure that your apartment looks clean and tidy.
Now, go for the minimalist decor in your kitchen and include storage for everything from groceries to built-in appliances.
A long wall could be a sensational location for a full kitchen with all the features and none of the fuss.
Place your stove in the counter and add dramatic illumination for a kitchen as awesome as your persona. Need some more decor and design inspiration for your small kitchen? Well, have a look at these 11 kitchens with a dining space squeezed in