DIY: 8 garden projects you can do in one weekend

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Loading admin actions …

Decorating and designing your garden doesn't need to be an expensive operation. In fact, if you opt to DIY that decor project your outdoor area will look awesome, you'll save money and try your hand at creativity. These 8 easy garden DIYs will help you style up your home in no time, and you can upcycle those everyday household items too, so avoid the clutter and start reading this homify feature for inspirational tips and tricks.

1. Old tyres

Paint those old tired tyres in the backyard and create chic and eye-catching planters. Your friends may just pay you to do the same for them.

2. Cactus movement

A pretty bowl, some stones and shells and an easy to maintain cactus are all you need for an interior garden with no fuss.

3. Jug planter

Old water jugs can instantly be upgraded at pretty planters or centre pieces for a vintage affair.

4. Jar it

Or use those glass jars as simple, elegant hanging pot plants. How's this for a pop of colour all over your garden?

5. Compost heap

A compost heap is a handy and efficient way to keep your garden soil rich and filled with nutrients.

6. Labelled

It's important to label your plants by date and name so you know when those prized pumpkins are ready for plucking.

7. Your favourites

Save space for your favourite blooms, but check regularly on the weeds and bugs so you won't have them feeding off those roses you adore so much.

8. The walls

You don't have walls in the garden for no reason. Hang some old bird cages as planters and they'll be just as vibrant and attractive as the rest of your home. Here's How to build your own pergola in one weekend

Which DIY ideas are you thinking about for your garden?

