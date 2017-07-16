DIY: 8 garden projects you can do in one weekend

Decorating and designing your garden doesn't need to be an expensive operation. In fact, if you opt to DIY that decor project your outdoor area will look awesome, you'll save money and try your hand at creativity. These 8 easy garden DIYs will help you style up your home in no time, and you can upcycle those everyday household items too, so avoid the clutter and start reading this homify feature for inspirational tips and tricks.
Paint those old tired tyres in the backyard and create chic and eye-catching planters. Your friends may just pay you to do the same for them.
A pretty bowl, some stones and shells and an easy to maintain cactus are all you need for an interior garden with no fuss.
Old water jugs can instantly be upgraded at pretty planters or centre pieces for a vintage affair.
Or use those glass jars as simple, elegant hanging pot plants. How's this for a pop of colour all over your garden?
A compost heap is a handy and efficient way to keep your garden soil rich and filled with nutrients.
It's important to label your plants by date and name so you know when those prized pumpkins are ready for plucking.
Save space for your favourite blooms, but check regularly on the weeds and bugs so you won't have them feeding off those roses you adore so much.
You don't have walls in the garden for no reason. Hang some old bird cages as planters and they'll be just as vibrant and attractive as the rest of your home. Here's How to build your own pergola in one weekend