9 awkward spaces and how to put them to use

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Loading admin actions …

Any home probably has a corner that is awkward and unusable. But, that doesn't mean with some thought and careful planning you can forget about the space altogether. In this homify feature, we look at 9 spaces that are now a perfect spot for one of the most used appliances in the home… the washing machine. Let’s be inspired with these handy hints and tips.

1. Closet

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

No laundry or space in the bathroom? Then place your washing machine inside the broom closet to keep your home neat and organised.

2. Bathroom

Bathroom Polygon arch&des Minimal style Bathroom Tiles White
Polygon arch&amp;des

Bathroom

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

You may have more than enough storage in your bathroom, so remove a simple cupboard in the corner and replace it with your washing machine.

3. Laundry

Stonowane mieszkanie 45m2 w Dąbrowie Górniczej , Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz Minimalist dressing room
Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz

Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz
Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz
Ale design Grzegorz Grzywacz

Keep your laundry organised with shelving for all the clothing that has just been washed and needs to be sorted.

4. Close for comfort

APARTAMENTO GRENWOOD - 65,00m², TRÍADE ARQUITETURA TRÍADE ARQUITETURA Modern kitchen Wood White
TRÍADE ARQUITETURA

TRÍADE ARQUITETURA
TRÍADE ARQUITETURA
TRÍADE ARQUITETURA

A small kitchen could mean very little extra space for appliances, but a modern front loading washing machine doesn't need much more space.

5. Perfect fit

Дизайн-проект трехкомнатной квартиры для молодой семейной пары. , Катя Волкова Катя Волкова Modern dressing room
Катя Волкова

Катя Волкова
Катя Волкова
Катя Волкова

Use the wall as a tiny laundry area and sort everything from detergents to towels.

6. Organised

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Organise your laundry area with designated space for everything from colours to socks.

7. Ironing area

"Light, wood, simplicity", mlynchyk interiors mlynchyk interiors Minimalist dressing room
mlynchyk interiors

mlynchyk interiors
mlynchyk interiors
mlynchyk interiors

Include a permanent ironing board while you're at it, you won't have any excuse to wear a crinkled shirt again and it will also mean you don't need to hunt for an ideal spot to ironing your clothing.

8. Office

homify Country style dressing room Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

One less room in the house then you need? Then combine your office with the laundry and you can keep an eye on your washed items so you never forget to hang them out to dry again.

9. Petite

KEFIR HOME, IK-architects IK-architects Minimal style Bathroom
IK-architects

IK-architects
IK-architects
IK-architects

The final spot for your washing machine is in a small bathroom. This example is proof that even with limited space you can have a sleek and stylish laundry area. Have a look at these 9 cool ways to add some colour to your home

​Is this the best minimalist apartment in Cape Town?
How have you used your awkward spaces?

