7 cleaning hacks you probably haven't thought of

You may think you've got all your home cleaning sorted, but there are some cleaning hacks you probably never heard about. Well, in this homify feature, we look at these 7 simple cleaning tips and tricks that will make it easier to keep your home neat, tidy and organised. Let's see which ideas we can implement.
The easiest way to ensure that your home remains clean is to wash the cutlery and crockery throughout the day, instead of letting it pile up to a mountain at the end of the day.
It's important to clean and disinfect your sponges, cleaning cloths and scrubbing brushes to remove all germs. The last thing you want is to spread the germs from room to room.
Cleaning your bed is a difficult job, but get rid of those dust mites quickly by vacuuming the mattress regularly.
Use a brush to scrub the space between the tiles in your bathroom. This will clear your walls of mildew, soap scum and mould.
You don't need to spend money on expensive feather dusters and mops for a clean floor, old socks with holes in them make a simple alternative, and you probably have a whole bag already.
Wipe the interior of your car to avoid dust build up and sticky spaces here and there. Keep sanitary wipes at hand in the car, especially if you have kids.
Replace the air filter in your air conditioning unit regularly. If you use this appliance daily it dust and dirt may get caught up inside, you definitely want to be breathing fresh and clean air and the filter is responsible for this job.