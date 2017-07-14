Your browser is out-of-date.

11 container homes you could actually live in

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Minimalist house
Loading admin actions …

The idea of a container home is fast becoming a great alternative space to live in. They're modern, stylish and affordable, the perfect choice for up and coming millennials who dare to be different, these 11 container houses are so amazing that you could actually live in them quite comfortably. Let's take a look at unique and sophisticated living spaces that are fantastic and sophisticated.

1. Seamless living

Front of the Square Elephant Berman-Kalil Housing Concepts Modern houses shipping container,container,living,luxury
Berman-Kalil Housing Concepts

Front of the Square Elephant

Berman-Kalil Housing Concepts
Berman-Kalil Housing Concepts
Berman-Kalil Housing Concepts

A container home with a view of the outdoors is awesome for simple seamless living. Enjoy a quiet meal indoors or take the cooking outside with an awesome grill.

2. White all right

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

A white container home has a minimalist charm, great if you're an admirer of all things Scandinavian.

3. Terrace

Loft-Container 20', Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Minimalist house
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

Place two containers on top of each for more space and add a terrace while you're at it.

4. Layout

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

In need of extra room? Container homes can be customised to suit your budget and space requirements.

5. Petite

Exterior A4AC Architects Modern houses
A4AC Architects

Exterior

A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects
A4AC Architects

Be creative with your Wendy house, opt for a petite container instead.

6. Lively colours

Volumetric Entrance thinkTREE Architects and Partners Modern houses
thinkTREE Architects and Partners

Volumetric Entrance

thinkTREE Architects and Partners
thinkTREE Architects and Partners
thinkTREE Architects and Partners

If you have a favourite colour in mind, your container home can be painted easily, this is perfect if you'd like to add a personal touch here and there.

7. A full house

Container home front street view homify Modern houses Iron/Steel
homify

Container home front street view

homify
homify
homify

This large container home is ideal for a growing modern family. Use your property to its full potential and include a gorgeous garden while you're at it.

8. Into the hillside

Grillagh Water, Patrick Bradley Architects Patrick Bradley Architects Modern houses
Patrick Bradley Architects

Grillagh Water

Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects

Your container home can be built into the landscape too, so be sure to contact a professional when deciding on your layout and architecture.

9. Modern

homify Minimalist house prefabricated house,prefab,studio,work space
homify

homify
homify
homify

Choose a modern option that looks less like a strict container and more like a prefab house.

10. So much light

homify Minimalist house prefabricated house
homify

homify
homify
homify

Remember that natural illumination can make your home a lot cosier and comfy, this container gets a lot of sunshine throughout the day.

11. Contemporary choice

homify Modern houses prefabricated house,architect
homify

homify
homify
homify

A terrace is important for a contemporary design, this house is simply stunning! Have a look at Woodworking: 7 types of wood to build the home with for more ideas.

The family home you'll want to move into
Which of these container homes do you prefer?

